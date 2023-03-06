Home World Workers from Nis fired Nenad Lalatović | Sports
The end of the infamous episode of Nenad Lalatović in Radničko from Niš.

Temperament trainer Nenad Lalatović received dismissal from Radničko from Nišhe announced on Sunday evening Mozart sports.

Only a day after the club denied his departure to Mladost GAT and called the signs about it “dirty campaign“, Nišlija apparently fired the coach at the suggestion of the club’s Disciplinary Committee, and after a series of bad games and results, as well as internal offenses that Lalatović is accused of.

Nišlije won only two points in the last four rounds, and after the defeat in the matches against Napretok (0:2) and Vojvodina (1:4), Lalatović called the team “dissolved gang”. When the parting becomes official, he will finish his third term in Radničko after exactly six months. In that period, his team experienced seven defeats, achieved four draws and won only three games, which is why they are currently only 13th in the Superliga table, with only six points more than last-placed Radnik.

Lalatović started the season in Borac from Banja Luka, from which he left after only nine games and a European setback in a double-header against Torshavn from the Faroe Islands. If the announcements from the previous days were correct, the temperamental coach will return to Novi Sad in the coming days download Mladost which is looking for a coach since the departure of Ljubomir Ristovski.

