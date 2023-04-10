During the Easter holidays, many will work on modified working hours.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

All markets, which operate as part of the Public Utility Company “Belgrade Markets”, will be open during normal business hours on Friday, Saturday and Monday, April 14, 15 and 17.

The market’s working hours are from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., the company announced. The green markets will not be open on Easter, Sunday, April 16, except for the markets: “Zemun”, “Banovo brdo”, “Bele vode” and “Dušanovac”, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market “OTC” – Novi Belgrade, on Friday and Saturday, April 14 and 15, will work according to the usual working hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while on Easter, April 16, and Monday, April 17, the market will be closed.

The city administration of Geograd has announced that sales facilities will work according to the modified schedule for the Easter and May Day holidays. On Good Friday, April 14, on-call sales facilities of non-specialized trade formats, mainly food assortment – hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini-markets, must work at least from nine to 12Beoinfo stated in the statement.

On Saturday, April 15, on-call sales facilities must be open at least from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while on Sunday, Easter, on-call sales facilities may be closed. On the second day of Easter, April 17, on-call sales facilities must work at least from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The same working hours will also apply to the May Day holidays – on Sunday, April 30, on-call sales facilities must work at least from nine to noon, while on Labor Day, May 1, they may be closed. On the second day of the holiday, May 2, the obligation of on-call sales facilities is to work at least from 9 am to 12 pm.

During the Easter and May Day holidays, gas stations work 24 hours a day on state roads of the first and second order and municipal roads in the territory of the city of Belgrade, and other gas stations in the city at least from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the announcement stated.

(WORLD)