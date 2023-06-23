Works by Marcelo Eco on display at SESI Campinas Amoreiras – MONDO MODA

SESI Campinas Amoreiras hosts the exhibition Eco Routes, by graffiti artist Marcelo Eco from June 30th to September. From the beginning on the streets of São Gonçalo (RJ) to international recognition, 30 years have passed. During that time, he improved his technique, experimented with styles, tested colors and tackled different themes.

Guys – Tapajós – Marcelo Eco 2016 @ disclosure

The show brings together a set of 20 works, including canvases representing the artist’s career, photos, black books, lambe-lambes, videos, models and books illustrated by him. All the pieces in the exhibition will be organized in scenographic structures similar to construction scaffolding, reminiscent of urban centers, spaces where graffiti artists exhibit their art.

Guys – Bicolor Woman – Marcelo Eco @ disclosure

The exhibition consists of sculptures “BonEco 1”, “BonEco 2” and “BonEco 3”, of a 3D character, over 2 meters high. The work is one of the highlights of the exhibition, divided from the trajectory of Marcelo Eco.

Preserving characteristic traits of his work, Marcelo Eco covered different expressions throughout his career. The characters with the pointed chin, in orange and blue, are among the best known to the public and, of course, are part of the exhibition.

Guys – Blue Guy – Marcelo Eco @ disclosure

The series with drawings of robots, tree roots and abstracts can also be seen by visitors.

In a unique style, Marcelo uses 3D in drawings that seem to be literally coming out of the walls – in addition to a striking color palette.

Puppet Characters – Marcelo Eco @ disclosure

The streets continue to be a source of inspiration for Eco to produce. It is by observing cars, the coming and going of passers-by and the architecture of urban centers that his ideas arise. When drawing robots, for example, the artist proposes a reflection on how people are living mechanically.

Other reflections were part of Eco’s first drawings, which began with graffiti.

“Unlike São Paulo, where Graffiti is part of Hip Hop culture, when I started in Rio there weren’t many references, it was something more marginalized”, recalls the artist.

The exhibition Percursos do Eco was exhibited, with public success, at SESI Itapetininga and after Campinas it will go to São José do Preto (09/15).

