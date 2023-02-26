In the area of ​​Bijeljina, 5,000 consumers will be without electricity today due to the works of “Elektroprenos BiH” on power plants, it was announced by the distribution company “Elektro-Bijeljina”.

Izvor: Shutterstock

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., 3,000 consumers will not have electricity in the populated towns of Ostojićevo, Batković, Mala Obarska, part of Velika Obarska, Gornji and Donji Brodac, Balatun, Velino Selo, and in certain hamlets in Donji Crnjelov.

These are consumers who are supplied with electricity from the transmission lines “Batković”, “Crnjelovo”, “Brodac”, “Begov put” and “Topolovac”.

Due to the works of “Elektroprenos BiH”, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., there will be 2,000 consumers without electricity in Triješnica, Kriva Bara, Dazdarevo, Međaše and part of Dvorov.

(SRNA)