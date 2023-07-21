Works on the auxiliary field of the stadium in Banja Luka | Sports

Works are ongoing in Platnova.

While the players of Borca are preparing for the European matches against Austria from Vienna, it is also busy at the stadium in Banja Luka.

More precisely, it is being done on the auxiliary field, where work is ongoing on the replacement of the artificial surface.

The removal of the current surface has begun, and the field will be moved 8.5 meters in the direction of Gundulićeva Street in order to make room for a smaller field on the opposite side.



We would like to remind you that Borca footballers will also have a new grass field in Banja Luka for training, and it is the field in the “Kozara” barracks in Lazarevo/Budžak.

