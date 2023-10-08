Home » Workshop with Ana Mitzakoff at Tok&Stok – MONDO MODA
Tok&Stok welcomes the interior designer Ana Mitzakoff on Saturday, October 7th, at 4pm. The dear will give a workshop on trends, proposals and ambience ideas using the store’s products.
The event is open to the public and has limited places. To participate, simply register by accessing the Sympla link.
The first 20 registered for the event through Symplaupon arrival at the event, will be rewarded with a Tok&Stok gift.

