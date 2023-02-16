Listen to the audio version of the article

Accused of being a “climate denier” for refusing to acknowledge the scientific evidence on the role of human activities in global warming, the president of the World Bank, David Malpass has announced his resignation. He will leave office on June 30, less than a year from the natural expiry of the mandate.

A former senior Treasury department official, Malpass was appointed in 2019 by then US president Donald Trump, who has always contested green policies, going so far as to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Paris Agreement. Decision then overturned by Joe Biden.

The slide on climate change

“After much thought, I have decided to pursue new challenges,” Malpass said in a statement. With his departure, the White House will have the opportunity to put someone at the top of the World Bank who can carry out the reform of the institution. The United States is the main shareholder and is not alone in calling for a reform, also called for by Germany. Traditionally, Washington chooses the head of the World Bank, while European leaders choose the head of the International Monetary Fund.

In September last year, on the sidelines of a UN conference, Malpass attracted criticism from the White House for refusing to say whether he agreed with the scientific evidence on climate change. Later, he apologized and tried to retract, stating that at that moment he “wasn’t really prepared”, but that he recognized the weight of human impact on climate change (ascertained by the IPCC panel of UN scientists) . Subsequently, Malpass also proposed broadening the World Bank’s mission to explicitly include climate change.

As early as November 2021, the United Nations special adviser on climate change, Selwin Hart, had attacked the World Bank, accusing it of “fiddling while the developing world burns” and of being a “continuous disappointment” in the fight against climate change.