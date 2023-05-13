World Bank President Malpass: U.S. Default Will Harm Global Economy- Chinadaily.com.cn

CCTV news:For some time, the US debt ceiling crisis has continued to ferment. The U.S. Treasury Department issued a statement on May 12, local time, stating that as of May 10, there were only $88 billion left in special measures to pay government bills, compared with about $110 billion a week ago. That means just over a quarter of the $333 billion mandate remains. The measures include a series of unconventional accounting tricks that will allow the government to continue borrowing even after exceeding the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling set by Congress.

World Bank President Malpass: U.S. debt default will harm global economy

Since 1985, the U.S. Treasury Department has taken extraordinary measures to avoid debt default more than a dozen times. On May 12, Malpass, president of the World Bank, said that the risk of US debt default is exacerbating the problems facing the global economy.

Rising interest rates and high debt levels are holding back the world economy by dampening investment, Malpass said. He said that a major challenge facing the world economy at present is that the developed economies are burdened with too much debt, which needs a lot of capital to repay, leaving too little investment for developing countries. If the US fails to resolve its debt default, the consequences will be severe.

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of debt set by the U.S. Congress for the federal government to meet incurred payment obligations. Hitting this “red line” means that the Treasury Department’s borrowing authority has been exhausted. Unless Congress raises the debt ceiling, the White House has no authority to continue borrowing. U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen previously said that according to the current rate of federal government borrowing, a debt default may occur as early as June 1. Since 1993, the United States has temporarily raised the debt ceiling six times. But because of the severe political polarization in the United States, raising the debt ceiling is now at greater risk than ever. Some economic analysts believe that the debt ceiling crisis combined with the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes will be detrimental to the US economy.

