World, breaking news. Accident on the A1, seven cars involved, 8 km queue. Kiev: «Already 58 countries support the Ukrainian peace formula»

Sinner flies to the semifinals in Toronto, beating the French Gael Monfils. Moscow’s Defense Ministry says it has shot down 20 drones in the past few hours and accuses Kiev of trying to attack Crimea

Donetsk, Ukraine, August 11, 2023 (Reuters)

8:48

Families increasingly in debt, the most in the “red” in Milan

As at 31 December 2022, the average amount of debt per household in Italy had risen to 22,710 euros. Overall, the stock of bank debts held by all Italian families stood at a record level of 595.1 billion euros and increased by 3.5 percent compared to 2021. This is attested by a report by the Cgia of Mestre. The families most in the “red” are located in the province of Milan, with an average debt of 35,342 euros (+5.1 percent compared to 2021); in second place are those of Monza-Brianza, with 31,984 euros (+3 per cent) and in third place are residents of Bolzano, with 31,483 euros (+5

percent). Just off the podium we note those of Rome, with an average debt amounting to 30,851 euros (+2.8 percent) and those of Como, with 30,276 euros (+3.8 percent).

8:24

Exodus: accident on the A1 involving 7 cars, 8 km queue

Seven cars were involved in the accident which took place at about 7 am on the A1 Milan-Naples motorway, in the section between Anagni and Colleferro towards Naples. The accident occurred at km 594. Medical and mechanical assistance, traffic police patrols and personnel from the 5th Fiano Romano section of Autostrade per l’Italia attended the scene. Traffic currently passes on two lanes and there are 8 km of queues in the direction of Naples, according to Autostrade reports.

8:15

Sinner flies to the semifinals at the Masters 1000 in Toronto

Sinner flies to the semifinals in Toronto, beating the French Gael Monfils and gaining access to the semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Toronto. The South Tyrolean, seeded number 7 of the tournament, prevailed in three sets with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. In the next round he will face the American Tommy Paul who surprisingly eliminated the world number one, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.

August 11, 2023.Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Jannik Sinner beats the French Gael Monfils and flies to the semifinals (Dan Hamilton-USsa Today Sports)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

