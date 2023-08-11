World, breaking news. Biden: China is a time bomb

7:56

China, discovery of alleged CIA spy recruited in Italy

An alleged Chinese spy in the service of the American CIA, the Central Intelligence Agency, recruited in Italy: the Ministry of State Security in Beijing announced in a post that it had subjected a compatriot, surnamed Zeng, to “executive measures”. “Performed espionage activities.”

Born in July 1971, Zeng was sent by his company – a major Mandarin military industrial group – to study in Italy. At that time, an official of the American embassy in Rome, named Seth according to the post that qualifies him as a CIA agent, took the initiative to approach him and get to know him. Since then, Seth has allegedly developed a close relationship with Zeng through activities such as dinners, outings and other activities, in exchange for “a large amount of vital information about China.” Zeng allegedly slipped into a state of psychological subjection, allowing the CIA agent “to instill Western values” and to promise “an enormous amount of money and to help Zeng’s family migrate to the United States.”

China has stepped up its oversight of what it deems to be espionage activities. In early August, the state security ministry said the nation should encourage citizens to join counterintelligence, including the creation of channels to report suspicious activity and ad hoc rewards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

