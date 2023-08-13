World, breaking news. Kiev, Russian base in Crimea attacked: many victims. “500 children killed since the beginning of the war”

According to Mediazona, an independent Russian media, at least 30,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war in Ukraine

(Associated Press/LaPresse)

9:09

China, decisive measures for Vice President Taiwan in the USA

China “strongly” opposes any visit by “Taiwan separatists-independenceists” to the United States and refuses any form of official interaction between Washington and the rebel island. A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, regarding the arrival in New York of the vice president of Taipei William Lai as part of his official visit to Paraguay, assured – according to a note posted online – that Beijing “is closely following the developments in the situation and will take resolute and strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

8:55

Kiev: “500 children killed since the beginning of the war”

At least 500 children have been killed in Ukraine by Russian forces since the invasion began and nearly 1,100 have been injured, the country’s Attorney General’s Office said on Telegram, Ukrinform reports. More than 1,597 children in Ukraine have suffered from large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 13, 2023, according to official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 500 children have been killed and more than 1,097″ have been injured. Most of the children were affected in the Donetsk region, the statement said.

8:49

Ukraine: average, 30 thousand Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war

At least 30 thousand Russian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Mediazona, an independent Russian media which, working on research with the BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 30,003 Russian soldiers killed in the last 17 months of conflict. This was reported by the Kyiv Independent. The reported figures do not represent the actual death toll as it is only possible to examine publicly available reports, including social media posts from relatives, local media reports and statements from local authorities. The actual death toll, it is reported, is significantly higher. A survey on data from Mediazona and Meduza estimated at the end of May the war with Ukraine had caused the death of 47,000 Russians under the age of 50.

Ukraine, Russians claim responsibility for an attack in Kolomyia on a military airport

