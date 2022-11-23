The 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup in Qatar held the preliminaries of Group E today. Although Germany scored first with a 12-yard ball in the first half, Japan launched a counterattack in the second half, relying on Doan Ritsu and Asano Takuma to take turns to score and won 2-1. . (Image credit: This photo was taken from a remote camera inside the goal Matthew Childs – Pool/Getty Images)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup in Qatar held the preliminaries of Group E today. Although Germany scored first with a 12-yard ball in the first half, Japan launched a counterattack in the second half, relying on Doan Ritsu and Asano Takuma to take turns to score and won 2-1. .

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan will gather in Group E of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Spain held the Gold Cup in 2010, while Germany holds four championships. Therefore, Group E is also regarded as the “group of death.”

Germany lost to the South Korean team in the last group match of the last World Cup and missed the top 16. In this World Cup, they tried their best to recover their face and played against the Japanese team in the first game. In the 8th minute of Japan’s start, taking advantage of Germany’s mistakes, Maeda received a goal Teammate Ito Junya passed the ball and kicked the net, but was ruled offside.

In the 20th minute, it was Germany’s turn to attack. Joshua Kimmich took a long shot from outside the penalty area and was blocked by goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda. In the 28th minute, Shuichi Gonda blocked another goal for the Japanese team.

Germany’s offensive continued, relying on Shuichi Gonda’s foul, and got a 12-yard chance. Gundogan (Ilkay Gundogan) gave the German team a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute of the game.

Germany’s Gundogan shot at the center post in the penalty area in the 60th minute. Shuichi Gonda dismantled 4 waves of German offensives in front of the goal in the next 1 minute, which also created opportunities for the team to counterattack.

Japan then launched a counterattack. German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a goal in the 75th minute, and Don Anru, who had just come off the bench, scored a goal in front of the goal and helped the Japanese team equalize the score in just 4 minutes.

In the 83rd minute, there was a loophole in the defense of the German team. Japan’s Asano Takuma took the opportunity to shoot and helped Japan overtake 2-1. Germany’s subsequent waves of attacks failed. In the end, Japan won the first game 2-1. .

After winning the game, Japan scored 3 points and will next meet Costa Rica at 6:00 pm on the 27th, while the German team will play against Spain at 3:00 am on the 28th.

