World Cup rafting Banjaluka: Russian dominance | Sport

The Russian teams excelled on the first competition day at Vrbas. The Russian teams from Altai won the right two places in the sprint discipline, so that the Russian team from Altai would be first, and the team from Tomsk second in the H2H discipline.

The head of the Russian national team Alexey Shirokov was very satisfied with the results.

“We are very satisfied with the achieved results. All our teams lived up to expectations. We are very satisfied with the results in the sprint and H2H, and especially with the results achieved in the slalom discipline, where our three teams took the three first places. The girls from Krasnoyarsk were also excellent which were the best in all three competitive disciplines,” said Širokov.

He once again thanked the organizers for the great organization of the competition, expressing his satisfaction that they once again had the opportunity to row on Vrbas, hang out with old friends and enjoy our local cuisine.

The crew of KKK “Končar” from Zagreb was also satisfied with the results of the first competition day. They say that, despite diligent training, they did not expect to find themselves in fourth position in the slalom.

“We really didn’t expect to do this well today. Everything kind of suited us. Look, this is our first big competition, because we are a completely new team, and this served us as preparation, to see where we are before the World Cup in Italy,” said Josip Slonišak.

The crew of the Hungarian women’s team was second in the slalom and the H2H discipline. As they told us, they are more than satisfied with their results and the organization of the competition.

“Everything is excellent. Rijeka Vrbas, the organization, everything related to safety on the track was done brilliantly, basically I am very happy to be here. We are a new team this year, and I hope that next year we will be in top form , but we are also satisfied with what we did today,” says Lila Šuvegeš, crew captain of the Hungarian team “Hungaroraft Women Team”.

Finally, let us emphasize that the rafters from Banja Luka, the Dayak club, were third in the sprint discipline, while in the H2H and slalom disciplines, they won fifth place. The competition continues on Sunday, when the downhill discipline is on the program, after which the trophy and award ceremony will be held.

