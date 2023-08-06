World Cycling Championships, Italy silver in team pursuit – breaking latest news

A world silver medal in the team pursuit — the main race of the track cycling program — certainly cannot be thrown away. But tonight’s defeat in Glasgow in the final over four kilometers against Denmark, clean and severe, is in its own way the end of a magical cycle for the quartet (Ganna, Lamon, Milan and Consonni and/or Moro) who in the magical 2021 won Olympics, World Cups and set a sci-fi record.

In the lead for two kilometers (the young Moro took off like a rocket), ours were overtaken and left on the spot by the very cold Danes immediately after halfway through the race. With due proportions, it is the revenge of the defeat in Tokyo: 3’45”161 for them, 3’47”396 for ours. Raise your hand if you know yesterday’s winners: Larsen, Befort, Leth and Pedersen are pure velodrome specialists, selected and trained only to win the World Cup and the Olympics without having to earn their bread elsewhere.

Pippo Ganna, an absolute phenomenon, instead comes from almost 50 days of road races and here in Scotland the time trial title will also have to be fought for, and Milan, from this year a purebred sprinter, was stuck in the pits for weeks for a revenge of Bahrain who has decided to leave: with a non-optimal preparation, he has not arrived in perfect shape and will have to overcome himself to enter the medal zone in the individual event which begins today.

Our quartet, a mix of talent, self-sacrifice and double or triple work, lost against ever more pure specialists like Denmark and suffered against emerging New Zealand, who almost eliminated us in qualifying. Countries where the recruitment base is large, the velodromes plentiful and functional, the scientific support important. The excellent coach Marco Villa explained that the Scottish defeat is the result «of a small initial mistake, we started too strong with Moro who was in his first experience, he doesn’t yet have the sensitivity of Consonni and perhaps he got carried away by his exuberance. We know we have great potential, we arrived at this appointment somewhat in an emergency but we are competitive: we are going to Paris to win gold».

All true but, as Ganna says, his and Milan’s commitments on the road and on the track are starting to be a bit too much and Lamon and Moro’s status as amateurs without too many incentives makes everything very difficult. Of course, miracles can be done and repeated but also the abdication of the world champion female quartet (who lost the bronze to France by twenty cents, with Great Britain gold and New Zealand silver on another technical and chronometric planet), very good to manage injuries and precarious fitness conditions of some athletes, demonstrates that in order to keep the level of our pistards very high, who have truly worked miracles in the last three years, between velodromes never built (Spresiano) and others submerged in water for months (Montichiari ), the Federation will have to invest heavily because the rest of the world has no intention of waiting for us.

The track and cyclocross are a reservoir of talent for any other cycling specialty: we are currently non-existent on meadows, in velodromes we really can’t let go.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

