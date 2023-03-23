School-age children of an elementary school in the Philippines are receiving school meals. Photo by WFP/Rein Skullerud

Chinanews.com, Beijing, March 21. According to the “Global School Feeding Status in 2022” report released by the United Nations World Food Program on the 21st, school feeding has benefited nearly 420 million children around the world and has become a vital security for vulnerable groups. net.

According to the report, governments around the world have made active efforts to restore free school meals interrupted by the impact of the new crown epidemic. The number of children currently receiving school meals has increased by 30 million compared with 2020, reaching 418 million, accounting for 41% of the total number of children in school. %.

Nearly $50 billion invested in school feeding programs will secure the future of children around the world, the report says. At present, 75 national governments have joined the “Global School Nutritious Meal Alliance”, committed to realizing the vision of providing school-based nutritious meals for all children in the world by 2030.

Students of an elementary school in Ethiopia are having lunch. Photo by WFP/Michael Tewelde

“It is reassuring that governments are prioritizing the well-being of children and investing in their future,” said Carmen Bubano, Director of WFP’s Global School Feeding Programme. The global food crisis threatens the livelihoods of millions of children. In the future, school feeding will play a crucial role in responding to crises. In many countries where we work, school feeding may be the only meal of the day for children.”

According to the report, 61 percent of school children in rich countries receive nutritious meals, compared with 18 percent in low-income countries. Despite rapid economic recovery in most countries, the number of children receiving school meals in low-income countries is still 4% lower than before the pandemic, with African countries seeing the largest declines. Although these countries have spent 15% more on school feeding since 2020 than in 2020, the situation has not improved. Bubano said that we need to help these countries find more sustainable ways to obtain project funds, which requires the support of donor countries and their own investment.

The report also said that school feeding programs not only benefit children, but also create about 4 million jobs in 85 countries.

Article source: Chinanews.com

Editor in charge: Yao Sihan