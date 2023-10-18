World latest news. Black smoke for Jordan as speaker of the US House. Kiev, two occupied airports hit, dozens dead

The Russian leader will stay in Beijing for two days, 17 and 18 October. Putin will dedicate much of the first day of his visit to bilateral meetings with colleagues who will also participate in the Third International Forum “One Belt – One Road”

China, Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing

20:12

Meloni, go back to asking the question of two peoples and two states

“We must return to thinking about long-term solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian question, returning to the question of two peoples and two states, which must have as its presupposition mutual recognition and Israel’s right to existence and defense”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this, as we understand, when speaking with the leaders in the video-link meeting of the European Council.

20:00

Black smoke for Jordan as speaker of the US House

Jim Jordan doesn’t get the votes needed to become speaker of the US House. In the first vote, Donald Trump’s protégé obtained only 200 preferences out of the 217 needed to win, while the Republican candidate Hakeem Jeffries had 212.

19:59

Meloni to EU leader, security risks from mass immigration

Giorgia Meloni, in the meeting with the members of the EU Council, reportedly recalled that the perpetrator of the Brussels attack landed in Italy in 2011, “as has already happened in the past with other terrorists”. “For this reason – the Prime Minister said to the other leaders – I have repeatedly tried to shine the spotlight on the fact that mass illegal immigration can also give rise to serious risks for security in Europe, so we can no longer afford hesitations, it depends on security of European citizens”.