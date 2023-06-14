World Oceans Day, the NGO BiodiverCité and its partners sweep the beach of Nouakchott and organize a dinner-debate – Thaqafa

A stone’s throw from the Nouakchott beach fish market, just after “Tergit Vacances”, dozens of young schoolchildren, accompanied by several civil society actors active in the field of the environment, spent the day of June 11 2023 to clean the polluted edges of the sea. It was on the occasion of the “Marathon de la Plage” initiated by the NGO BiodiverCité and its partners to celebrate World Oceans Day.

Volunteers at the starting point – Credit AIdara

Versed for several years in environmental issues, which has earned her proven expertise and recognized by national and international partners in the field, Maïmouna Mint Saleck known as “Mimi” and its NGO BiodiverCité gave a special cachet to this day of June 11, 2023 marking the World Oceans Day.

Perk up before work

It is 8:30 a.m., when the tent erected a few piers from the famous hotel Tergit Holidays began to fill. Schoolchildren from different schools in Nouakchott, Toujounine, Sebkha, El Mina and the Turkish Maariv schools, but also students from the Higher Institute of English and the University of Nouakchott, stormed the table where the awaited a sumptuous breakfast, coffee and hot milk, croissant and various drinks.

A hearty breakfast before hitting the beach – Credit Aidara

Alongside the staff of the NGO BiodiverCité under the leadership of Maîmouna and his eternal assistant, Mohamed Ali, several volunteers, but also partners such as RIMYouth, Nature Mauritanie, AdresRim, Takadoum, Coop Etihad, Al Mamy, ASPOM, some from Mouamghar and the neighboring villages of Banc d’Arguin National Park. A beautiful colony atmosphere except that everyone knew that the pleasure provided by the backwash of the waves, a titanic job awaited them. Clean the beach and rid it of all the rubbish that litters its immaculate dress and which represents a real danger for the marine environment, especially the species that live at the bottom of the sea.

Attacking the beach

Distribution of rucksacks containing viaticum, an unplasticized water bottle, a cap to protect against the sun’s rays and a pair of gloves.

Last adjustment before the assault towards the beach – Credit Aidara

After Al Mamy’s explanations on the distribution of tasks, circumscribed in five delimited spaces for each establishment, the teams set to work. Bags were given to each pair, one holding the bag and the other putting the collected rubbish in it.

Until 3 p.m., the teams engaged in a real competition, in the joy, joy and casualness, marks of youth.

The collection completed, it was necessary to sort the garbage to separate those that could be recycled by the startup teams present, in this case that of Cheikh Guèye and Moussa Bâ.

A jury was to evaluate each collecting team for prizes to be handed out and awards to be awarded.

Relaxation, art and sport

Students in drawing animation with artist Amy Sow – Credit Aidara

After lunch, the young people were treated to recreational activities, with drawing workshops for a “Second life” for waste led by thepainter-visual artist Amy Sow. There followed games around the ball and games around the ropes.

General satisfaction

For Maimouna Mint Saleck “the experiment was a great success, since the desired objective was achieved, to raise awareness about the preservation of the coasts; several walkers even brought trash that they picked up themselves “. It is above all, according to her, the lessons learned by the children and their awareness of marine pollution that are important.

Maimouna distributes caps – Credit Aidara

School principals and partners thanked the NGO BiodiverCité and Maïmouna for this great experience. The children especially appreciated this outing which allowed them to combine business with pleasure.

A delegation from the Ministry of the Environment made the trip to salute the work accomplished, thank the organizers and congratulate the participants.

Dinner-debate

On Friday June 9, 2023, the NGO BiodiverCité offered a sumptuous dinner-debate to its partners at the “Océanides” restaurant, 15 kilometers on the road to Nouadhibou.

Evening marked by the presentation of the partners of the “Marathon de la Plage”, in this case BACoMaB Trust Fund, the Banc d’Arguin and Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Trust Fund led by Mohamed Efghih, the Goeth Institute, Smart H and the young Chouaib Diagana who has set up a waste recovery system since 2018, the NGO Takadoum of Seydina Ali who has been working since 2016 in Mouamghar, Nature Mauritania for the strengthening of the technical capacities of young people on avian conservation, the Cooperative itihad of the Banc d’Arguin led by Oubeid and specialized in the construction and repair of lanches and which created a first prototype of a metal broom for cleaning beaches, RimYouth Planet, by Moussa Mamadou Bâ for raising awareness, training, advocacy the mapping of the problems encountered by young people, the StartUp of Moussa Guèye for the recycling of waste into useful objects for daily household use,

This flowering of partners, to which are added directors of educational establishments as well as students from the University of Nouakchott, was enhanced by the presence of Babana, Inspector at the Ministry of Fisheries who has several decades of experience in the field. maritime, marine and coastal, inveterate combatant of the environment.

During the evening, where the visual artist Amy Sow had participated as well as a group of journalists, films on the sea, fishing, the Banc d’Arguin, were projected.

Sheikh Aïdara