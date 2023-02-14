Proclaimed in 2011 by UNESCO Member States and adopted by the United Nations Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 has become World Radio Day. The whole world is celebrating February 13, 2023, World Radio Day, under the theme “Radio and Peace”. A theme that makes sense.

But today what is still left on the radio?

I do not think so ! We have come to a time when the cell phone has taken over the way we receive information. Each Internet user can access several information sites using their smartphone. It is the digital mutation that is causing its revolution.

I am part of this generation resulting from new information and communication technologies, with an extreme passion for digital. It’s true that I don’t have a radio next to me, but there are plenty of podcast apps on my phone. This generation of the 2000s no longer listens to the radio like the elders at our age.

But what’s funny is that you can always listen to the radio using a computer or your mobile phone and often outside your home. Personally I plan to make a comeback to get a radio and spend some time listening. Because over there it’s active listening!

The radio still deserves our attention

I come from Chad, a country in Central Africa where the Internet is not accessible in all parts of this country, people continue to listen quietly to the radio. Even if each technology advances, this should not exclude the radio. This is explained by the way in which this tool details the information by capturing the attention of the public.

For example, in remote areas, to convey a message, it is absolutely necessary to listen to the radio. In some places, everything that is said on the internet does not interest people, because they always want to hear it on the radio. For advertising cases too, some structures do not have the means to pay for advertising campaigns on the internet and sometimes they reach their targets. This is why they go through the radio by doing commercials.

A return to the scrapyard

The radio remains and remained a development tool par excellence and this is explained by its proximity to the populations. It is not too much that we go back to listen to the rich missions happening on our radios. Through this blog post, I pay tribute to Africa N°1, which every student who has studied information and communication sciences and techniques has heard of, like myself!

Also with this post, I pay tribute to the hosts of the very first Community Radio of Mongo (RCM), a city located 450 km from the capital N’Djamena. It is located in the Guéra region, home to the highest peaks in the country. This radio opened on April 11, 2011, commemorates this day every year, which it also considers as a reminder of professionalism.

In a world of informational change where fake news and other forms of disinformation exist, it is important to take it into account and take social responsibility.

With that, I wish everyone a happy celebration!