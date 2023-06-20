World Refugee Day: Uganda, a unique hospitality despite the difficulties – Patrick Hakiza

Established by the United Nations to honor refugees around the world and celebrated each year on June 20, World Refugee Day highlights the perseverance and courage of people who have been forced to flee their country of origin. to escape conflict or persecution.



This day is also an opportunity to promote better understanding and greater empathy for the plight of refugees and to show their resilience as they start a new life. The theme this year is: “Hope far from home ».

« Nothing about us without us ! »

In Uganda, this day is placed under the theme « Nothing about us without us », which can be translated as: “Nothing can be done for us without our commitment”. This is how this special day will be celebrated, Uganda being the first African country hosting the largest number of refugees.

They are more than 1,500,000 since the beginning of this year with the new security crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Focus on the reception of refugees in Uganda

In the DRC, fighting between the armed group M23 and the Congolese army has already pushed more than 400,000 people onto the roads. Since March, more than 100,000 civilians have sought refuge in Uganda, a country which already has 1.5 million refugees. These numbers make it largest host country in Africa and, globally, the fifth.

Nakivale refugee camp, a six-hour drive from the capital Kampala, covers more than 180 square kilometres. Eighth largest refugee camp in the world, this is where more than 100,000 refugees from several countries live: Rwanda, Somalia, DR Congo, Burundi…

Outreach Events in Kampala

This year again, several organizations created by refugees living in Uganda have come together to celebrate this day in Kampala. Several activities are on the agenda, including a march, exhibitions of products made by refugees of different nationalities, cultural dances, speeches, etc.

Several guests are expected, including government officials and international organizations. This will be a great opportunity for the refugees, they will be able to present their daily difficulties to the whole world. through art : poems, sketches and dances. Especially since, like last year, the national press will also be there.

This day is one of the rare occasions for a simple refugee living in Uganda to benefit from uninhibited media coverage. All radios and televisions broadcast in the national languages ​​or in English, while a large number of refugees come from French-speaking countries. It was already a big problem to communicate during Covid 19… The fact is that we feel a great need here to create a media for and by refugees.

Finally, the “D” day

We are in Kampala, Makindye. Makindye is one of the major divisions of Kampala City. His particuliarity ? It hosts a large number of refugees as well as several refugee organizations and associations.

As in many African countries, in Uganda access to employment is almost a nightmare and life for refugees there is difficult. So what about a refugee who doesn’t even know the local languages, let alone English? This is how, to help themselves, refugees learn trades to survive on this world day. It is also an opportunity for thousands of refugee mothers and young girls to exhibit their products.

One of the contributions of refugees and a factor of integration is this culture that they brandish aloud, even being far from their countries. However, Congolese cuisine is also on the menu. On several tables, we see “Something.” “, these cassava leaves are a special vegetable that is never missing from the table of a Congolese.

