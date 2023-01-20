China Daily1moon20Nichiden According to CNN (CNN) recently reported that a man from Dallas, Texas, USA14Girl, 12, shoots another girl during argument, only to accidentally hit a bystander11year old boy. The girl involved has been charged with murder.

It is reported that local time15afternoon2Around 1:00 p.m., police received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex south of Dallas. According to the police investigation, it has been determined that the two girls had a fight in the parking lot of the building where the incident occurred.

“A juvenile suspect pulled out a pistol and fired in the direction of the girl she was fighting with, but the bullet hit a male juvenile bystander.”Police said in a statement that the (hit)11The 2-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after being taken to hospital.

Police said the suspect initially fled the scene but was later detained and charged and she is currently being held in Henley·Wade Juvenile Justice Center (Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center). In addition, police recovered a weapon during the investigation.

According to anotherCNNSubsidiary BodyKTVTAccording to reports, a man named Vashunt·Setters (Vashunte Settles) woman confirmed that the boy killed was her son and said he was in front of her.“I have to be there to testify……I can never get over that.”she says. DeEvan is a fifth-grader in the DeSoto Independent School District, according to a statement from the school district.

Settles said her daughter was with a14A fight broke out with the 20-year-old girl before the girl drew a gun and fired the fatal bullet. But instead of hitting her daughter, the bullet hit D’Evan.

“He is so innocent and he absolutely did not deserve this result.”Settles said,“I hope the younger generation will stop and think before they do something irrational, because I’m not the only one getting hurt in this situation.”

She also said:“(Hopefully) learn from it and do something meaningful. Don’t let my son die in vain, hoping to save other people’s children through this incident.”

Just less than a week ago, a man in Newport News, Virginia6A 12-year-old boy took a gun from his home, took it to school and shot his teacher after an altercation.

The case in Texas has once again triggered a debate in the major media in the United States about why it is so easy for minors to acquire deadly weapons.

