[World Says]Foreign media: U.S. debt ceiling bill puts “great pressure” on the country’s scientific research field – Chinadaily.com.cn

China Daily6moon6Nichiden local time6moon3On the 1st, US President Biden signed a bill on the federal government’s debt ceiling and budget, making it formally effective.The bill suspends the debt ceiling until2025the beginning of the year, and to2024fiscal year and2025Expenditures for the fiscal year are limited.according toIEMagazine(Interesting Engineering) previously reported that after the passage of this agreement, the US scientific research field may face a large-scale funding shortage in the next few years.

According to the article, recent developments are reminiscent of2011In 2010, then-President Barack Obama agreed to cut federal spending for nearly a decade in exchange for Republican support for raising the debt ceiling. The then U.S. Vice President Biden was no stranger to this kind of arrangement between the two parties in the United States. However, the speed of scientific research in the United States will feel the impact.

This bill prevents the United States from6moon5Historic debt defaults after 2010 effectively set the level of overall discretionary spending for the period.According to the Congressional Budget Office, the agreement10Federal spending will be cut this year1.5trillion dollars, essentially freezing some of the money that was expected to increase next year, and then2025Annual spending growth is limited to1%within.

The bill “paves the way” for further cuts in discretionary spending that, if distributed equally across agencies and programs by Congress, would result in less funding for U.S. scientific research over the next decade4420One hundred million U.S. dollars. “science”(Science) magazine website reported that some research advocates predict that it will be difficult to get a large increase in science funding considering all other projects that the US government must fund.

“I think what we’re seeing is2024budget status for the fiscal year,”Federation of American Scientists (The Federation of American Scientists) R&D Budget and Policy Program Director Matthew·Hourihan (Matthew Hourihan)explain. “When you take inflation into account, that means spending cuts in most programs.”

“nature”(Nature) magazine reported that,2011The cuts in US federal spending in 1999 reduced US scientific research spending by about2400One hundred million U.S. dollars. At current budget levels, this is equivalent to the National Institutes of Health (NIH)NIH) for five years of expenditure.

The New York Times said in its report that the U.S. Department of Commerce spent100million dollars created20Plans for a technology and innovation hub have so far received only5%funds. Missions such as NASA, which require increased budgets, may also be affected in the near future. The article concludes by mentioning that as China surpasses the United States in many areas of scientific research, a freeze in research funding could cause the United States to fall behind in the next decade.

