The World Table Tennis Championships knockout draw

The Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships men's team knockout match

The results of the knockout round of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships came out yesterday. The Chinese men’s team is in the upper half with Sweden and Japan, and the quarter-finals will play against India. The Chinese women’s team is not in the same half as the Japanese women’s team, and the quarter-finals will play against Hungary.

After the first round of the knockout round of the Chinese men’s team, the quarter-finals will face the winners of Sweden and Belgium, and the semi-finals may meet Japan.

In the second half of the men’s team competition, the South Korean team will face Poland first, and then they will meet the Chinese Hong Kong team or the Egyptian team. Germany, also in the bottom half, will meet Croatia, with the winner facing either England or France.

Women’s Team Knockout

In the women’s team competition, if the Chinese women’s team in the top half can beat Hungary, they will meet Luxembourg or Portugal in the quarter-finals. Chinese Taipei, who is in the same upper half with the Chinese women’s team, will face India in the quarter-finals, and the winner’s quarter-final opponent will be Singapore or the Czech Republic.

The Japanese women’s team in the second half will play against South Korea, and if they can pass, they will face France or Slovakia. The Hong Kong women’s team will face Romania in the quarter-finals, with the winner’s quarter-final opponent being Germany or Puerto Rico. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)