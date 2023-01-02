Original title: World Weekly | This year in the United States and Europe

For the past 2022, the “Collins Dictionary” summed up the year with one word: “Permacrisis-long-term crisis”. Helen Newstead, language content consultant for Collins Dictionary, notes that a “protracted crisis” refers to “prolonged periods of instability and insecurity” related to climate change, war, inflation, political chaos, and more. It also summarizes the state of people’s lives in 2022, “from one crisis to another quickly, without real respite”.

At the end of December 2022, a “bomb cyclone” hit North America. The U.S. Weather Service stated that this “once in a century” blizzard cast a shadow over the Christmas and New Year holidays of about two-thirds of the people in the United States.

In Erie, Pennsylvania, houses close to the lake were directly turned into ice sculptures; in Seattle, Washington, the city’s roads became a large ice rink; in Buffalo, upstate New York, the average snowfall of 1.2 meters made the The worst snowstorm since 1977, broken down cars can be seen everywhere. As of December 30, at least 65 people across the United States have died in this disaster.

If the “bomb cyclone” is a natural disaster, then for some Central American immigrants, what they will encounter on Christmas in 2022 is a “man-made disaster”.

On the night of Christmas Eve, December 24, the temperature in Washington dropped below zero. Three buses full of immigrants stopped at the door of the US Vice President Harris, and more than 140 border immigrants from Texas got off the bus, including many children and babies.

In 2022, the immigration issue has become one of the focal points of the battle between politicians of the Democratic and Republican parties. The state of Texas alone sent about 15,000 border immigrants to Washington, New York, Chicago and other cities governed by Democrats this year. Republican states such as Florida and Arizona have followed suit.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Administration, nearly 2.5 million immigrants will flock to the U.S. southern border in 2022, a record number.

In April 2022, Biden announced that he would end the “Article 42 Border Clause” promulgated by the Trump administration on December 21 of that year. The clause requires U.S. border officials to deny asylum to border immigrants and deport them as quickly as possible on the grounds of fighting the new crown epidemic and maintaining public health security.

As the clause approaches the deadline of December 21, tens of thousands of migrants from Central and South America have traveled thousands of miles to besieged outside the southern border of the United States. However, what these immigrants finally waited for was bad news.

On December 27, the US Supreme Court ruled to extend the “Article 42 Border Clause”. Texas Governor Abbott immediately ordered the Texas National Guard to stand by and take all necessary measures to stop the immigrants.

For Cuban, Venezuelan and other Latin American immigrants, long-term U.S. sanctions have led to economic deterioration, and the narrow and long terrain of Central America has left them with almost no choice but to enter the United States.

In June 2022, the deadliest human smuggling incident in American history occurred in the southern suburbs of San Antonio, Texas. Piles of migrant remains were found in the cargo box of a lorry. 53 people were suffocated to death, and 5 people were abandoned in the wilderness.

In Weber County on the Texas border, from the beginning of 2022 to September of that year, the remains of 218 immigrants were buried in this unmarked cemetery.

Over the past year, America has become a haven for gun violence. According to data released by the US Gun Violence website on December 30, in 2022, a total of 44,066 people in the United States will die by guns. What is even more heartbreaking is that in 2022, 6,032 children and teenagers under the age of 17 in the United States will be injured or killed by gunshots, setting a record since the statistics of this project began in 2014.

On May 24, Ramos, an 18-year-old gunman, armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, broke into the classroom of Robb Elementary School. At least 21 people were killed by his gun, 19 of whom were children aged 8 to 11. .

The call to the police was made at 12:10 noon on May 24, 2022. At that time, a large number of police officers were only a few miles away from classroom 112 where Chloe was, but due to the delay in the order from the superior, None of the heavily armed policemen launched a rescue operation.

The law enforcement video showed that more than 400 police officers outside the classroom waited for about 38 minutes before taking action after learning the content of Chloe’s call to the police. From the arrival of the first police officers to the shooting of the gunman, 77 minutes passed.

Parents of students who died:You people don’t care at all, you don’t care about our families at all, if it was one of your children, you would have made a decision to deal with it long ago. But because it’s not your child, you don’t care at all.

According to statistics from US Newsweek, among the 80 mass shootings in 2022, more than a quarter of the firearms will be AR-15 assault rifles. According to data from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, an industry organization, as of July 2022, the number of AR-15 assault rifles in the United States will exceed 2 million, a nearly four-fold increase compared to 2020.

On April 21st, the first day of legal sales of marijuana in New Jersey, there was a long queue in front of the store. The day before, April 20, was International Cannabis Day. Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said excitedly that the legalization of marijuana is a “milestone” in the United States. According to statistics, 40% of American high school students report having tried marijuana. And “recreational drugs” were “washed white” in an open manner, which not only brought a lot of money, but also brought votes from addicts.

“Democrats are busy taking drugs, and Republicans are busy holding guns” has become a not-so-funny “hell joke” in the “free paradise” of the United States in 2022.

In May 2022, an advertisement posted by a US gun manufacturer on social media caused controversy. A boy holds an AR-15 assault rifle. “This is how a child grows up, and when he grows up, he will never be separated from his gun,” the ad caption reads.

A week later, 19 pupils at Robb Elementary School were killed by the same rifle.

According to a poll conducted by NPR in 2022, about 60% of the people want stricter gun control measures; 56% of the people support the ban on the sale of AR-15, AK-47 and other assault rifles.

Among Democratic respondents, a whopping 93 percent want their members of Congress to implement stricter gun control measures, compared with just 28 percent of Republicans; Respondents want members of Congress to propose a ban on the sale of assault weapons, while only about 34% of Republicans hold this view.

In March 2022, there was a rare “slap in the face” scene at the Oscars ceremony. Compared with the “face slap” on the ceremony stage, the “face slap” in reality is more magical.

In November 2022, the American “Atlantic Monthly” published an article by columnist George Parker, arguing that the United States is in a “national emotional disorder.” The specific manifestation is the double face of “American exceptionalism” that the United States shows to the outside world. One feels good about itself and shines with “maverick good deeds”, while the other is immersed in unparalleled viciousness.

Continued violent crimes have turned New York City into the “Gotham City” where gangsters are prevalent in American dramas.

The social “mania” in the past year has plunged the United States into the most serious “split personality” and “retrogression of human rights” since the 1960s.

In the summer of 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade case with a 5-4 vote. The “Guardian” stated that a judgment made American women’s right to abortion for nearly 50 years ceased to exist overnight.

With the final decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, 26 of the 50 states in the United States have begun to implement laws prohibiting or restricting abortion, and the lives of about 36 million women of childbearing age will be affected.

In the eyes of legal professionals, the overturn of the “Roe v. Wade” case by the Supreme Court has affected those bottom-level women the most, especially poor minority women. However, for the ruling Democrats, the overturn of the “Roe v. Wade case” might not be a “favorable” result. Politicians on Capitol Hill are more concerned about winning votes than actually improving women’s welfare.

Ahead of the midterm elections, the U.S. economy is in disarray, with high inflation. Public opinion had predicted that the Republican Party would set off a “red wave”, but the actual “red wave” was not so strong. In the view of Time Magazine, the issue of “abortion” has unexpectedly occupied the public discourse space, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict card that Biden has been playing has also diverted the public’s attention. This makes Trump’s “America Great Again” slogan less “fragrant” when it comes out again.

After Trump announced his official candidacy for the 2024 President of the United States, McConnell, the number one figure in the Republican Congress, directly blamed Trump for his midterm election defeat. Republicans who supported Trump earlier have also defected.

However, the economic downturn and the layoffs in Silicon Valley have made Biden, who is surrounded by the “economic black tide”, face a bad year.

In 2022, the United States will experience the worst inflation in the past 40 years, the consumer price index will continue to grow, and the prices of daily necessities will increase significantly. Among them, the price of eggs has increased by as much as 43%, air tickets have increased by 42%, butter has increased by nearly 34%, and public transportation costs have increased by about 28%.

Looking back on the past year, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates seven times in a row since March, with a rate of 425 basis points, and it has not stopped. US Consumer News and Business Channel (CNBC) believes that the US economy will inevitably enter a recession in 2023. The latest poll by The Wall Street Journal shows that about two-thirds of voters believe that the economic trajectory of the United States is moving in the wrong direction.

On March 1, 2022, when Biden delivered his State of the Union address, he mentioned that his son who had served overseas and died of cancer was interrupted by Republican Congressman Pobert. Poibert was referring to the 13 soldiers who died during the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan last year, when Biden had promised to bring them back safely.

2022 seems to be a year when the United States did not directly send troops to participate in the war, which can be regarded as the “achievements” of the Biden administration. However, behind the appearance is a year in which the United States has been deeply involved in regional conflicts through the export of arms. It is precisely because of this that the United States, which has just shrunk from the “Great Middle East” for a few months, hastily used the banner of NATO to spend money and guns without sending troops, and deeply intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the form of a proxy war.

Whether it is the “War on Terrorism” in the past 20 years or the latest “Aid to Ukraine”, after experiencing a major defeat in Afghanistan, the United States killed a short period of restraint and returned to the old path of militarism.

Compared with Afghanistan, which is regarded as a “crossroads of civilizations”, Ukraine is also a “pivot country”. It is also because of this that in the past year, in order to maintain its free hegemony, the United States has played the role of “spoiler”, “fire”, and “passing the knife”.

On January 26, 2022, the Franco-Germany-Russian-Ukraine “Normandy Model” four-party talks, which did not involve the United States, were supposed to reach an agreement similar to the Iran nuclear agreement that met the expectations of all parties after eight hours of negotiations. However, the Biden administration secretly approved the shipment of 200 million U.S. dollars in arms to Ukraine, which completely disrupted the “Normandy Model” four-party talks led by France and Germany. For such a result, the media watchdog “Fair and Accurate Reporting” was not surprised.

Data show that since the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, the military-industrial complex has been extremely active, and the “revolving door” composed of national security agencies, the private sector, and media organizations has been operating at high speed.

As of April 2022, 20 of the 22 U.S. guests appearing on Sunday political opinion programs are related to the arms industry or its supporters.

Franklin Spinney, a military analyst who worked in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for 26 years, wrote: “Since the Russian-Ukrainian conflict broke out, the Pentagon, K Street, which is the gathering place of lobbying companies, military-industrial enterprises, and the entire Capitol, have all been in the United States. Quietly popping champagne to celebrate. And the taxpayers will pay for the party.”

On December 30, 2022, U.S. President Biden signed the 2023 fiscal year spending bill totaling $1.65 trillion. This includes $858 billion in military spending, an increase of about 10 percent from the previous year’s $782 billion; the bill also includes $45 billion in aid to Ukraine, of which $12 billion is for equipment and $7 billion for U.S. military operations in Europe. Including the US$65 billion that the United States provided to Ukraine after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February this year, the cumulative aid exceeds US$110 billion. The “Politician” news network further suggested that the US military aid to Ukraine is far more than what Washington announced.

Only from the public statistics of the U.S. Department of Defense, in the past year, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than 300 M113 armored personnel carriers, 24 “Hippocampus” long-range rocket launchers, and Canada has provided 100 M777 howitzers. Stab” anti-aircraft missiles, more than 8,500 “Javelin” anti-tank missiles, nearly a thousand “Switchblade” series drones, and a total of 1.09 million 155mm large-caliber artillery shells have been assisted to Ukraine, almost emptying the inventory.

The swords that the United States took back from the Afghan war were not cast into plowshares, but melted into shells and drones, and American arms dealers made a lot of money.

On December 26, the British “Economist” magazine published a review article “The New Geopolitical Era”, reminding people that 2022 is a turning point in global geopolitics. As early as 1997, George Kennan, the father of the Soviet containment strategy, warned in the New York Times: “Expanding NATO will be the most fatal policy mistake of the United States in the entire post-Cold War era.” From the disintegration of the Soviet Union to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the United States The strategy of “liberal hegemony” has been promoted for 30 years, while a “thirty-year crisis” has been brewing in Europe.

According to The Economist, the occurrence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict marks the end of what Kennan called the “post-Cold War era”, and 2022 is the first year of the “Post-Post-Cold War era”, which will affect the future of the world order. development has far-reaching consequences.

As the leader of the French left-wing party Melenchon pointed out: “The United States has lost its leadership on the world stage and is now trying to exploit the situation in Ukraine for its own benefit.”

On October 12, 2022, the United States released the National Security Strategy, which had been in the works for 21 months, declaring that in the 2120s, American hegemony is facing a “decisive decade” of challenges.

In the past year, the United States has further deployed five sets of bilateral military alliances in the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Britain, Australia, and the United States, Japan, and South Korea. formation. This makes the US’s strategic eastward shift more obvious after shrinking from the Middle East, and it also brings new unstable factors to the Asia-Pacific region.

The “Washington Post” noticed that those who can clearly understand the role of the West in fueling the Ukrainian tragedy are being marginalized. In this regard, Kissinger, a 99-year-old realist political scientist, pointed out with concern in his new book “Leadership” that the world is currently at the intersection of time and space where “leadership is lacking”, and there is an urgent need for a policy that can take into account peace and order. new international architecture. Over the past year, the United States has used the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game to make a fortune in war, which runs counter to the wishes of most countries in the world for peace and order.

Europe this year

In the past 2022, Europe experienced a year of internal and external difficulties and crises. In late February, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out, which German Chancellor Scholz called “a turning point of the times”. Europe has imposed unprecedented comprehensive sanctions on Russia, and Russia has also responded strongly. The shadow of a new cold war that has shrouded Europe in recent years may turn into a hot war crisis at any time.

Energy shortages, inflation, public dissatisfaction, and political turmoil, the British “Economist” magazine commented: Europe, facing a protracted energy and geopolitical crisis, seems to be “frozen” and left behind by the world.

On December 25, 2022, the British ushered in the annual King’s Christmas Address. This time it was no longer the familiar voice of Queen Elizabeth II, but the new King Charles III.

King Charles III of England:I stand in this exquisite St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, so close to the resting place of my beloved mother, the late Queen, and my dear father.

Charles III’s first Christmas speech did not avoid the cold of this winter: Under the economic difficulties, many British people had to spend a “restricted Christmas”.

In 2022, solving the problem of food and clothing will make it difficult for millions of British families. In October 2022, the UK inflation rate will reach 11.1%, a 40-year high. In the midst of economic difficulties, the life of the elderly is even more difficult.

On Christmas Eve, the new British Prime Minister Sunak visited homeless shelters to provide services for people who came to receive relief meals. Talking about finance with a homeless man, Sunak’s embarrassing video of the conversation has attracted public disgust and criticism. Some netizens said, “He is so out of touch with reality”, “Will he also go to the hospital and ask those paraplegic patients why they don’t get up?”

In 2022, the British not only witnessed the death of the queen and the ascension of the king, but also witnessed the revolving-door replacement of the three prime ministers. Sunak’s predecessor Truss was in power for only 45 days, becoming the shortest prime minister in British history.

With the shock of Brexit, inflation, energy shortages, and repeated epidemics, the UK regards this cold winter as a reappearance of the “Winter of Discontent” in the late 1970s. On December 9, the British “Strike Calendar” compiled by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) showed that from December 10, 2022 to January 7, 2023, there will be strikes in different industries almost every day.

In 2022, it is not only the post-Brexit UK that will encounter energy crises and inflation.

In 2022, the 44-year-old Macron will become the first French president to be re-elected in 20 years. His ambition is to build a “more dynamic and stronger France”. However, the high abstention rate in this general election indicates that Macron’s road to power will be full of challenges.

The latest poll shows that 73% of French respondents believe that 2022 will be a bad year for France. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the energy crisis continues to intensify. In October, the French found it difficult to refuel their cars, with at least one out of every four gas stations running out of gas.

Before the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out, more than 40% of Europe’s natural gas was imported from Russia. In September 2022, after the G7 reached an agreement on the issue of “Russian oil price limit”, it will impose a price limit on Russian natural gas.

Russian President Putin:There is only one thing left for us, as the Russian fairy tale says, freeze, freeze, wolf’s tail.

Germany is a European industrial powerhouse and the EU’s largest economy. In 2021, Germany’s GDP will reach 4.22 trillion US dollars, accounting for about 4.4% of the world‘s total and 30% of the EU’s total. But German industry is heavily dependent on Russian energy. Under Russia’s strong countermeasures, the German industry in 2022 feels out of breath.

“To put it bluntly, there is no short-term solution to replace Russian gas,” BASF CEO Bruder Müller said frankly.

Ma Qi, manager of a textile factory in Italy:Look at this, this is last year’s gas bill, over 87,000 euros. Bills for the same period this year soared to 700,000 euros.

In Italy, about 465,000 people are engaged in the textile industry, and they have already begun to face the threat of unemployment.

According to the European Federation of Clothing and Textiles, the energy cost of many textile enterprises has risen from about 5% to about 25% of the production cost.

On October 26, 2022, French President Macron and visiting German Chancellor Scholz held a three-hour meeting at the Elysee Palace. But unexpectedly, the joint press conference scheduled after the meeting between the leaders of the two countries was cancelled, and no joint statement of any kind was issued. In the view of American Political News Network, this was an “embarrassing luncheon”.

In September 2022, Germany unilaterally announced an investment of 200 billion euros to subsidize people and companies affected by high energy prices. This move caused dissatisfaction within the EU.

In the view of Agence France-Presse, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is changing the balance of Europe, and the essence of the conflict between France and Germany is the competition for the leadership of EU affairs.

The Italian “News” described the political ecology of Europe in 2022: In the current crisis, extremism, nationalism, and populism in European countries are also taking the opportunity to rise.

On September 26, 2022, Meloni, the leader of the Italian far-right political party Fraternal Party, was elected the new prime minister of Italy. In her first speech to lawmakers after taking office, Meloni emphasized that she would stop refugee boats from crossing the Mediterranean.

Meloni:Burkina Faso produced gold and France printed colonial currency for Burkina Faso, and in return half the value of Burkina Faso’s exports ended up in the French treasury. Most of the gold mined by this kid went into the coffers of the French government, so the solution was not to bring Africans to Europe, but to free Africa from the Europeans who exploited it.

In September 2022, Sweden will hold parliamentary elections, and the far-right Democratic Party will become the second largest party in parliament and participate in governance.

The French newspaper Le Monde wrote that the European Union has been mired in war and multiple crises. We have a war, an energy crisis, a global food crisis, and an imminent economic crisis.

On December 27, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a presidential decree. From February 2023, if a foreign customer who signs a contract with Russia directly or indirectly adopts the price limit mechanism for Russian oil, Russia will stop trading with it.

Russian President Putin:Our geopolitical opponents have a clear goal of limiting Russia’s budgetary revenues, but we have nothing to lose by capping prices.

According to the International Energy Agency, 58% of Hungary’s oil will come from Russia in 2021, and 96% of Slovakia’s oil will be imported from Russia.

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban:It is not in our interests to permanently separate the European economy from the Russian economy.

The scene of disputes between the parties was described by the European media as a farce of “the champagne bottle was put in the refrigerator before it was opened”.

According to Al Jazeera, French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz have so far failed to cooperate closely. This contrasts with their predecessors, Destin and Schmidt, Mitterrand and Kohl, Chirac and Schroeder, and makes European unity more fragile today. However, while Europe is in trouble, their ally the United States is taking the opportunity to “get rich”.

According to the U.S. financial media “Business Insider,” U.S. energy companies filled large tankers with liquefied natural gas at a price of about $60 million, and after transporting them to Europe, the price soared to $275 million. Dollar profits.

“America First” is not only reflected in the energy sector. In August 2022, the U.S. government introduced the Inflation Reduction Act, which aroused the attention of the international community.

European Commission Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Dombrowskis:The Inflation Cut Bill has raised concerns that the subsidies it provides discriminate against electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy and energy-intensive industries in the EU.

Peter Carlsson, CEO of Swedish battery manufacturer Nordvolt, said that building an electric vehicle battery factory in the United States will receive 800 million euros in subsidies, which is equivalent to four times the German government’s subsidies. According to the survey results released by the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, as many as 39% of member companies intend to increase investment in the United States. This has further fueled concerns about the hollowing out of European industry.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen:Does that mean we’re going to start a costly trade war with the United States, which is not in our interest, nor is it in the United States‘ interest.

French President Emmanuel Macron:The Inflation Cut Act and the Chip Act have divided the West.

In October 2022, an analysis report drafted by the “Academy of Economic Warfare”, a think tank closely related to the French intelligence and counterintelligence agencies, was made public. The report believes that France’s enemy is in Washington.

US President Joe Biden:The United States will not apologize, and neither will I. I signed this bill.

The European version of “Politician News Network” pointed out: The United States suddenly withdrew its troops from Afghanistan without saying hello, without consulting its NATO allies; then the United States, Britain and Australia secretly signed a nuclear submarine agreement, causing France to lose the “contract of the century”; Hollowing out “European industry… Time and time again the Biden administration has caught Europe off guard.

At each slight, Europeans express shock, frustration and dismay: How can Washington act secretly behind the back of its allies? And the American response is similar every time: I’m so sorry, we didn’t think about it at all.

In 2022, Europe has gone through an extremely difficult year after the end of the Cold War. Looking at the world, what disappointed Europeans the most was not Russia, but their biggest ally: the United States. In Al Jazeera’s view, what the US Biden administration will do on the international stage in 2022 is no different from those former US presidents during the Cold War. In short: isolate Russia, suppress Germany, and crowd out France. Central location. In this regard, more and more Europeans have also seen clearly.

Under the current multiple crises, how to shape European unity and consensus, and strengthen Europe’s policy independence and international influence, is a historical challenge and a practical problem facing Europe, and Europe’s answer will surely influence the future. have a profound impact on the world.