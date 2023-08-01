World Youth Day: A Transformational Encounter with the Face of Jesus

Title: World Youth Day in Lisbon: A Life-Changing Experience with Pope Francis

Subtitle: Cardinal Parolin highlights the transformative power of the global gathering

Lisbon, Portugal – As Pope Francis prepares to depart for Lisbon to attend the 37th World Youth Day, Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, expressed the significance of this event in an interview with Vatican News Network.

World Youth Day, a momentous occasion for young people to encounter the face of Jesus, has attracted numerous enthusiastic participants in Lisbon. Cardinal Parolin emphasized the immense power within these gatherings, stating that they have the potential to be life-changing. Even for those unable to physically join the event, the Secretary of State hoped that they would still feel a sense of inclusion.

Cardinal Parolin highlighted the Pope’s high hopes for this year’s World Youth Day, as he has extended multiple invitations to young people through video messages. Stressing the significance of prayer and preparation for the occasion, the Cardinal quoted Pope Francis, who recently stated, “In events like the World Youth Day, people grow a lot.”

This year’s World Youth Day holds exceptional importance as the first global gathering of Catholic youth since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the world‘s current challenges and conflicts, Cardinal Parolin emphasized the necessity for young people to establish a relationship with Jesus Christ. Face-to-face encounters and the study of scripture are now more critical than ever before. The World Youth Day serves as an essential opportunity for evangelization in the youth world.

Furthermore, Cardinal Parolin touched upon Pope Francis’ visit to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima during World Youth Day. By meeting young people who are ill and reciting the Rosary with them, the Pope aims to reiterate the message of comfort and hope that Our Lady conveyed to three shepherd boys amid the turmoil of the 1917 war. The Holy See Secretary of State drew parallels between the conflicts of that time and the current global situation, emphasizing the importance of prayer and scripture recitation for world peace.

The triple listening moment that World Youth Day offers was also highlighted by Cardinal Parolin. He identified the first level as hearing the call of the Lord, particularly during the Saturday night vigil and the Eucharist. The second level entails listening to the Pope’s empathetic and inspiring words that can transform and encourage young people. Lastly, the third level emphasizes the significance of young people meeting and listening to one another, promoting cultural understanding and diversity.

Lastly, Cardinal Parolin acknowledged that not all individuals can attend the World Youth Day Congress in Lisbon physically. However, he assured that related activities will be organized in various locations, and the events can be watched through broadcast channels. Encouraging those unable to attend in person, he invited them to actively participate and engage spiritually with the Pope, their peers in Lisbon, and the whole experience.

