World Youth Day in Lisbon: Youth discuss sustainable lifestyles – Vatican News

The John Paul II Youth Foundation will hold its fourth international symposium on caring for creation in Lisbon, Portugal on July 31, on topics such as: the economy, the family, natural resources, politics and technology.

(Vatican News Network)On the journey to the World Youth Day in August this year, many young people emphasized that for them the topic of holistic ecology is an important beacon for the Pope’s pastoral ministry today and that young people are eager to participate in it personally. To this end, the John Paul II Youth Foundation will hold the fourth international symposium on caring for creation at the Pontifical Catholic University of Lisbon, Portugal on July 31 this year. new style of life.

An announcement introducing the symposium states that the participants will be university youth representatives from various episcopal conferences, ecclesiastical movements, international associations and Catholic universities, who will also participate in the World Youth Day in Lisbon. The workshop takes the form of a youth gathering with experts offering reflections on five areas of life. These areas of life cover economics, education, family life, natural resources, politics and technology.

Prior to this, the John Paul II Youth Foundation had already held pre-conference seminars during the previous three World Youth Days in accordance with the pastoral teaching of Pope Francis. In Rio de Janeiro in 2013, the topic of “Youth Guarding Creation” was discussed; in Krakow in 2016, the theme was “Youth are the protagonists of change for the sake of the overall ecology”; in Panama in 2019, the topic of “Ecological The act of conversion”.

Daniele Bruno, chairman of the foundation, said, “The purpose of the exchange of ideas is to reflect on those styles of life that have been adopted, and to reflect on those new styles that have not been adopted, so as to prepare for cultural, spiritual, educational challenges”.

At that time, Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Congregation for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, Sister Veronica Donatello of the Congregation for Communication of the Vatican, and Claudio Claudio, Head of the Youth Department of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences Bishop Giuliodori, among others, will address the seminar. At the conclusion of the workshop, participants will issue a closing statement, based on what was discussed, as a basis for further action and reflection.

