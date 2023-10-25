World2Fly Airline to Connect Santa Clara in Cuba with Exotic Destinations

Cubans residing in Spain have long been requesting an airline connecting Spain with the “Abel Santamaría” International Airport in Santa Clara, Cuba. Their wish has finally been granted as the Spanish airline, World2Fly, a part of the Iberostar hotel company, has announced its plans to operate flights to Santa Clara. However, these flights will not originate from Spain.

Starting from Tuesday, October 24, World2Fly will commence flights from the Czech market and Slovak market to Santa Clara, with a frequency of one weekly flight carrying 450 passengers. Santa Clara’s main air terminal has confirmed that everything is ready to provide excellent service for this new route.

This connection between World2Fly and Santa Clara was initially announced in July, when the airline revealed its plans to launch a route connecting Prague with Santa Clara. This will mark the first direct flight between Prague Airport and the “Abel Santamaría” International Airport in Cuba.

World2Fly has signed an agreement with the Czech wholesale agency Fischer Reisen to offer three Caribbean and Southeast Asian destinations using their A350 aircraft. Although the connection to Santa Clara is not originating from Spain, this could potentially open the door for Iberostar operating agents to consider a direct connection between Madrid and Santa Clara, fulfilling the request of hundreds of Cubans with relatives in the center of the island.

Throughout the winter season, World2Fly will offer weekly flights to various exotic destinations. On Tuesdays, travelers will be able to fly to Santa Clara in Cuba, on Wednesdays to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and on Thursdays to Phu Quoc in Vietnam. Accommodation packages in prestigious Iberostar chain hotels will be available for travelers to enjoy during their trips.

With this new route, Cubans residing in Spain will finally have a direct connection to Santa Clara, bringing families and loved ones closer together. The introduction of World2Fly’s flights to Santa Clara is expected to provide greater convenience and accessibility for both tourism and personal travel between the two countries.

Share this: Facebook

X

