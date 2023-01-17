In Norway archaeologists have announced that they have found a rune stone which should be the oldest in the world: its inscriptions date back up to 2 thousand years ago, to the first days of the enigmatic history of runic writing. The flat, square block of brownish sandstone has carved squiggles, which may be the first recorded written words in Scandinavia, said the Oslo Museum of Cultural History of some “of the oldest runic inscriptions ever found,” and of the “oldest datable runestone in the world“.



(afp)

“This find will give us a lot of information about the use of runes in the early Iron Age. It could be one of the first attempts to use runes in Norway and Scandinavia on stone,” he told theAssociated Press Kristel Zilmer, professor at the University of Oslo, which owns the museum. Older runes have been found on other objects, but not on stone: the first is on a bone comb found in Denmark. Zilmer said the point of a knife or needle may have been used to carve the runes.



Kristel Zilmer mostra la pietra“/> Kristel Zilmer mostra la pietra (ansa)

The runestone was discovered in the fall of 2021 during a grave excavation near Tyrifjord, west of Oslo, in a region known for numerous monumental archaeological finds. Objects in the crematorium – burnt bones and charcoal – indicate that the runes were likely inscribed between AD 1 and 250. “We needed time to analyze and date the stone,” Zilmer said in explaining why the find was announced. for the first time on Tuesday. Measuring 31cm by 32cm, it has several types of inscriptions and not all of them make linguistic sense. The stone will be on display for a month, starting January 21, at the Museum of Cultural History, which houses Norway’s largest collection of historical artefacts.