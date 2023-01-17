Home World World’s oldest runestone discovered in Norway
World

World’s oldest runestone discovered in Norway

by admin
World’s oldest runestone discovered in Norway

In Norway archaeologists have announced that they have found a rune stone which should be the oldest in the world: its inscriptions date back up to 2 thousand years ago, to the first days of the enigmatic history of runic writing. The flat, square block of brownish sandstone has carved squiggles, which may be the first recorded written words in Scandinavia, said the Oslo Museum of Cultural History of some “of the oldest runic inscriptions ever found,” and of the “oldest datable runestone in the world“.

(afp)

“This find will give us a lot of information about the use of runes in the early Iron Age. It could be one of the first attempts to use runes in Norway and Scandinavia on stone,” he told theAssociated Press Kristel Zilmer, professor at the University of Oslo, which owns the museum. Older runes have been found on other objects, but not on stone: the first is on a bone comb found in Denmark. Zilmer said the point of a knife or needle may have been used to carve the runes.

Kristel Zilmer mostra la pietra

Kristel Zilmer mostra la pietra (ansa)

The runestone was discovered in the fall of 2021 during a grave excavation near Tyrifjord, west of Oslo, in a region known for numerous monumental archaeological finds. Objects in the crematorium – burnt bones and charcoal – indicate that the runes were likely inscribed between AD 1 and 250. “We needed time to analyze and date the stone,” Zilmer said in explaining why the find was announced. for the first time on Tuesday. Measuring 31cm by 32cm, it has several types of inscriptions and not all of them make linguistic sense. The stone will be on display for a month, starting January 21, at the Museum of Cultural History, which houses Norway’s largest collection of historical artefacts.

See also  Canada 168 wildfires are burning, the federal government wants to send troops to support-News

You may also like

Brazil, Bolsonaro’s repair video to his supporters: “What...

Pope: Health is not a luxury, it belongs...

Qatar case, Panzeri remains in prison: the judges’...

U.S. fears repeat of 2011 debt ceiling crisis,...

Review: Cracking the Questions of the Times and...

Africa, new waves of violence. From Nigeria to...

Party Central Committee approves resignation of Comrade Nguyen...

Russia, former commander of the Wagner group has...

Germany, Scholz appoints Pistorius new defense minister: “He’s...

Pope to celebrate fourth Sunday Mass in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy