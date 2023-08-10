Worn but never tamed: the CSIS report on the health of the Russian Army

Eighteen months of struggle did not bend the Bear. Despite the injuries sustained in the Ukraine, his claws still allow him to defend himself with ferocity and deliver lethal paws a short distance from his lair. But it will be several years before he can return to lead a large-scale invasion. This is the result of a study mighty made by Csis, the Center for Stategic and International Studieson the fundamental theme of the conflict: how much the war of attrition being fought from Dnipro to Donbass is wearing down the Russian army.

