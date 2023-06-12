Worrying water level around the nuclear power plant Zaporozhye | Info

Water from the reservoir is used to cool six reactors and store spent fuel, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday (June 11th) that it needs a wider approach around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to check “significant discrepancies” in data on water levels at the breached Kahovka dam, which is used to cool the reactor. and power plants.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, who will visit the plant this Sunday, said measurements taken by the agency at the entrance to the plant show that the dam’s water level has been stable for about a day over the weekend.

“However, the height reportedly continues to drop elsewhere in the huge reservoir, causing a possible difference of around two meters,” Grossi said in a statement. “The height of the water table is a key parameter for the continuous operation of the water pumps.”

The destruction of the Kahovka hydroelectric dam in southern Ukraine last Sunday flooded towns downstream and forced thousands of people from their homes.

Both the Kahovka hydroelectric dam and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have been occupied by Russia since the first days of its invasion in February 2022.

Water from the tank is used to cool six reactors and store spent fuel, the IAEA said.

“It is possible that this discrepancy in measured levels is caused by isolated water that is separated from the larger reservoir,” Gross said in a statement. “But we will only be able to know once we gain access to the plant.”

Grossi said the plant “plays a key role for the safety and security of a nuclear plant a few kilometers away,” hence the need for access and an independent assessment.

The agency previously said the Zaporozhye plant can switch to other water sources when water from the reservoir is no longer available, including a large cooling lake above the reservoir, with enough water for several months.

International investigation

Work has already begun on the International Criminal Court’s investigation into the breach of the Kahovka dam and the large flood it caused, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.

“Representatives of the International Criminal Court visited the Kherson region in recent days,” Zelenski said in his video address.

“Already on the first day after the disaster, the Office of the General Prosecutor sent the corresponding request to the International Criminal Court regarding the investigation of this disaster and the work has already started.”

Zelenskiy said it is important that international legal experts see the consequences of the disaster, including incidents of shelling of flooded areas. Officials said three people were killed Sunday in Russian shelling of boats carrying evacuees.

President Zelensky said Ukrainian rescue teams had evacuated around 4,000 residents from the affected areas – including areas on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnieper River.

Russian forces blew up the Kahovka dam to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing in the southern region of Kherson, Deputy Defense Minister Hana Maliar said on Sunday.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam from its associated hydroelectric plant. This location has been under Russian occupation since the first weeks of the Russian invasion last February.

Moscow blamed Ukraine for the demolition of the dam. Both sides accuse each other of shelling civilians while rescue efforts are underway.

Ukraine’s security service said it had intercepted a phone call that proved a Russian “sabotage group” blew up a hydroelectric plant and dam in Kakhovka early Tuesday morning.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) published on its Telegram channel an audio recording of the alleged conversation, in which two men appeared to be discussing the consequences of the disaster in Russian.

Russia accused Kiev of destroying the dam. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the SBU statement.

“They (Ukrainians) did not hit him. That was our sabotage group,” said one of the men in the video, described by the SBU as a Russian soldier. “They wanted to, like, scare (people) with that dam.”

“It didn’t go according to plan, and (it was) more than what they planned.”

Another man on the line expressed surprise at the soldier’s claim that Russian forces had destroyed the dam.

The SBU offered no further details about the conversation or its participants. It is said to have launched a criminal investigation into war crimes and “ecocide”.

