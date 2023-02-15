De-russification of Ukraine

So de-Russify. Eradicate any symbol that evokes Russia. It’s not just the statues. The Kiev government has banned the performance of plays by Russian authors. The performance of concerts with pieces by Russian musicians is also banned. Millions of Russian books withdrawn. Russian-language printing of great classic Russian novels, such as the works of Tolstoy or Dostoevsky, is prohibited. It matters little that the most spoken language in Odessa is still Russian. And that if someone now pays more attention to speaking it on the street, at home they have lunch, dinner, communicate with Tolstoy’s language.

So de-Russify. It matters little that Catherine was not Russian by birth, but German. Her faults are clear: she was the Empress of Russia. She was the woman who wanted to centralize power. The ruler who eliminated the annoying autonomy enjoyed by the Cossacks. The statue of her must therefore suffer the same fate reserved for many other characters that happened in many other cities. Whether they were intellectuals, writers considered giants of world culture, or politicians.

Catherine removed from “her” city

In Dnipro in January, the last of the eight large statues on the list was removed. At the expense, the bronze depicting the Russian scientist Mikhail Lomonosov. Yet, in the case of the statue of Catherine, this action appears even more meaningless. If Odessa exists, it is due to the Tsarina. It was she who listened to the “visionary” ideas of that Neapolitan nobleman, Admiral Josè de Ribas, who soon became her lover. The Italian lover suggested that she build a port in the bay where there was nothing but a small Tatar village overlooked by a Turkish fortress. She even took the liberty of suggesting the name of the city which in the turn of a century would become the pearl of the Black Sea. It was to be called Odessa, from Odysseus.

Catherine authorized its construction. The St. Petersburg monarchy contributed to the construction of the port. And it was always Catherine who attracted from all over Europe the human capital necessary to build that dynamic and cosmopolitan city – a multi-ethnic cauldron – which still today represents a unicum in Ukraine. Odessa, the Prague of the Mediterranean, has come to life again. Only an area facing the sea, a few tens of meters away from the statue, is a military zone. Her head almost hidden by a heavy hood, Maria, a corpulent Odessite in her sixties, looks at me curiously as I photograph the pedestal. She first shakes her head, then, in broken English, she sighs: «Caterina is not Putin. She’s not doing us any harm.”

A clear day. The sky is clear. The bitter cold. I look again at the pink granite column, the pedestal, and that void full of her. Of Catherine, the founder of Odessa. A little further on, under the Pot’omkin steps, a closed sea stretches out.