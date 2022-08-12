Home World Wp: “The FBI at Trump’s home was looking for documents on nuclear weapons”. The man who tried to break into an agency building was killed
World

Wp: “The FBI at Trump’s home was looking for documents on nuclear weapons”. The man who tried to break into an agency building was killed

by admin
Wp: “The FBI at Trump’s home was looking for documents on nuclear weapons”. The man who tried to break into an agency building was killed

In the yellow on the reasons for the blitz on Donald Trump’s estate in Florida by the FBI, a hypothesis related to nuclear weapons takes shape. According to the Washington Post, the feds were looking for top secret documents related to nuclear weapons. Evidence of deep concern in the American administration about the type of information in the possession of the former president in Mar-a-Lago: the fear that they could end up in the wrong hands.

These are documents generally held by a very limited number of people.

See also  Jordan, Prince Hamzah to the BBC: "They are under house arrest"

You may also like

The South Korean side does not abandon the...

Vittorio Sandalli: “A year with the Taliban in...

Afghanistan, interview with General Petraeus: “The American withdrawal...

Ukraine – Russia, news on the war today...

Ukraine, among the cars fleeing from the Donbass....

What would happen if the Zaporozhye nuclear power...

United States, the FBI investigation on Trump now...

US, Minister of Justice Garland: I personally authorized...

Tax Fraud Investigation: Trump hasn’t answered over 400...

Trump-Fbi case, a gunman tries to break into...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy