In the yellow on the reasons for the blitz on Donald Trump’s estate in Florida by the FBI, a hypothesis related to nuclear weapons takes shape. According to the Washington Post, the feds were looking for top secret documents related to nuclear weapons. Evidence of deep concern in the American administration about the type of information in the possession of the former president in Mar-a-Lago: the fear that they could end up in the wrong hands.

These are documents generally held by a very limited number of people.