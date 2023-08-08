write a title for this article

According to various users on social networks, on Monday night a perceptible earthquake was registered in Santiago de Cuba.

In various groups on Facebook, several Internet users mentioned that the earthquake was “very strong”, while demanding that the authorities provide details of the event.

The person in charge of operations and relief at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) in Santiago de Cuba, Aris Arias Batalla, called on the population to remain calm despite the tremor.

For her part, Ana María Vázquez Villavicencio, a specialist in Information and Communication at the National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS), confirmed the fact, however, until the moment this note was published, she did not offer further information.

At the moment the magnitude of the earthquake registered in Santiago de Cuba is unknown, but Internet users point out that the phenomenon occurred just at 9:26 p.m.

Developing…

Newsroom of Cubans around the World