According to various users on social networks, on Monday night a perceptible earthquake was registered in Santiago de Cuba.

In various groups on Facebook, several Internet users mentioned that the earthquake was “very strong”, while demanding that the authorities provide details of the event.

The person in charge of operations and relief at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) in Santiago de Cuba, Aris Arias Batalla, called on the population to remain calm despite the tremor.

For her part, Ana María Vázquez Villavicencio, a specialist in Information and Communication at the National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS), confirmed the fact, however, until the moment this note was published, she did not offer further information.

At the moment the magnitude of the earthquake registered in Santiago de Cuba is unknown, but Internet users point out that the phenomenon occurred just at 9:26 p.m.

Developing…

Title: Strong Earthquake Hits Santiago de Cuba, Users Demand Authorities’ Response

Subtitle: The magnitude of the earthquake remains unknown as residents call for details

According to reports from various social media users, Santiago de Cuba experienced a noticeable earthquake on Monday night. The event prompted concerns among residents, who took to Facebook to share their accounts of the tremor and request updates from the authorities.

Described by some as “very strong,” the earthquake triggered demands for more information about its magnitude and impact. Citizens urged the relevant authorities to provide detailed reports on the situation, seeking reassurance and guidance during this uncertain time.

Aris Arias Batalla, the official responsible for operations and relief at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) in Santiago de Cuba, urged the population to remain calm despite the tremor. His statement aims to alleviate the fears of residents and assure them that appropriate measures are being taken to address the situation.

Ana María Vázquez Villavicencio, an expert in Information and Communication at the National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS), confirmed the occurrence of the earthquake. However, at the time of publishing this article, she had not provided any further details regarding the magnitude or specific effects of the tremor.

Internet users have reported that the earthquake struck precisely at 9:26 p.m., highlighting the importance of gathering additional information to accurately assess its impact on the affected area.

Please stay tuned as we continue to gather more information about this developing story.

**About Cubans Around the World Newsroom**:
Cubans Around the World is a trusted source for news and updates related to the Cuban diaspora. With a dedicated team of journalists, we strive to provide accurate and timely information to our readers worldwide. Stay informed with our comprehensive coverage of events and stories that impact the Cuban community globally.

