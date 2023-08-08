Title: Strong Earthquake Hits Santiago de Cuba, Users Demand Authorities’ Response
Subtitle: The magnitude of the earthquake remains unknown as residents call for details
According to reports from various social media users, Santiago de Cuba experienced a noticeable earthquake on Monday night. The event prompted concerns among residents, who took to Facebook to share their accounts of the tremor and request updates from the authorities.
Described by some as “very strong,” the earthquake triggered demands for more information about its magnitude and impact. Citizens urged the relevant authorities to provide detailed reports on the situation, seeking reassurance and guidance during this uncertain time.
Aris Arias Batalla, the official responsible for operations and relief at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) in Santiago de Cuba, urged the population to remain calm despite the tremor. His statement aims to alleviate the fears of residents and assure them that appropriate measures are being taken to address the situation.
Ana María Vázquez Villavicencio, an expert in Information and Communication at the National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS), confirmed the occurrence of the earthquake. However, at the time of publishing this article, she had not provided any further details regarding the magnitude or specific effects of the tremor.
Internet users have reported that the earthquake struck precisely at 9:26 p.m., highlighting the importance of gathering additional information to accurately assess its impact on the affected area.
