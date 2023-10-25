Hurricane Otis Hits Mexico with Strong Winds

Hurricane Otis has made landfall in Mexico, approximately 40 kilometers from the popular tourist destination Acapulco, with winds reaching 209 km/h. Although it has weakened, the storm remains a dangerous Category 1 hurricane, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.

Images captured the arrival of the hurricane in Mexico and the preparations made to contain its impact. One picture shows a man crossing a road blocked by a landslide caused by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco. Another photograph depicts people resting on the beach after receiving the warning of the hurricane’s arrival in Acapulco. A satellite image taken shortly before the storm hit land shows the massive hurricane gaining strength.

In anticipation of the hurricane, various authorities set up temporary shelters in Tecpan, Coyuca, and Acapulco, aiming to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Municipal police officers were stationed on guard, while members of the federal forces patrolled the beach areas. Additionally, stores took necessary precautions to protect themselves from the storm’s impact.

The authorities are continuously monitoring the situation to assess the damages caused by Hurricane Otis. Some areas have reported landslides and destruction due to strong winds. The hurricane’s landfall has also affected hotels in Acapulco, as seen in the lobby of a hotel damaged by the powerful winds.

As Mexico copes with Hurricane Otis, it is crucial for residents and tourists alike to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities to ensure their safety.

