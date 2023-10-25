Home » write a title for this article (CNN Spanish) — Hurricane Otis made landfall in Mexico, about 40 kilometers from Acapulco, with winds of 209 km/h. Although it has weakened, it remains a dangerous Category 1 hurricane, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service. These are some images that show its arrival in Mexico and the preparations to contain it. A man crosses a road blocked by a landslide caused by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Credit: Marco Ugarte/AP People rest on the beach after the arrival warning of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (Credit: FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images) Hurricane Otis is seen Tuesday night before making landfall. (Credit: CNN) Another satellite image showing the hurricane shortly before making landfall in Mexico. Credit: NOAA A municipal police officer stands guard before the arrival of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (Credit: FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images) Several people walk on a beach as Hurricane Otis heads towards Acapulco, Mexico, October 24, 2023. (Credit: REUTERS/Javier Verdin) Members of federal forces chat while standing watch on a beach as Hurricane Otis approaches Acapulco, Mexico, October 24, 2023. (Credit: REUTERS/Javier Verdin) A store protected against the arrival of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (C FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images) The authorities set up temporary shelters in Tecpan, Coyuca and Acapulco. (Credit: Government of the State of Guerrero/CNN) (Credit: Government of the State of Guerrero/CNN) (Credit: CNN) Satellite view of Hurricane Otis on October 25, 2023 after making landfall in the state of Guerrero. Credit. NOAA Lobby of a hotel in Acapulco, Mexico, affected by strong winds. Credit: Televisa
World

write a title for this article

(CNN Spanish) — Hurricane Otis made landfall in Mexico, about 40 kilometers from Acapulco, with winds of 209 km/h.

Although it has weakened, it remains a dangerous Category 1 hurricane, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.

These are some images that show its arrival in Mexico and the preparations to contain it.

A man crosses a road blocked by a landslide caused by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Credit: Marco Ugarte/AP

People rest on the beach after the arrival warning of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (Credit: FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Hurricane Otis is seen Tuesday night before making landfall. (Credit: CNN)

Another satellite image showing the hurricane shortly before making landfall in Mexico. Credit: NOAA

A municipal police officer stands guard before the arrival of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (Credit: FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)

Several people walk on a beach as Hurricane Otis heads towards Acapulco, Mexico, October 24, 2023. (Credit: REUTERS/Javier Verdin)

Members of federal forces chat while standing watch on a beach as Hurricane Otis approaches Acapulco, Mexico, October 24, 2023. (Credit: REUTERS/Javier Verdin)

A store protected against the arrival of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (C FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)

The authorities set up temporary shelters in Tecpan, Coyuca and Acapulco. (Credit: Government of the State of Guerrero/CNN)

(Credit: Government of the State of Guerrero/CNN)

(Credit: CNN)

Satellite view of Hurricane Otis on October 25, 2023 after making landfall in the state of Guerrero. Credit. NOAA

Lobby of a hotel in Acapulco, Mexico, affected by strong winds. Credit: Televisa

by admin
write a title for this article <p><strong>(CNN Spanish) —</strong> Hurricane Otis made landfall in Mexico, about 40 kilometers from Acapulco, with winds of 209 km/h.</p> <p>Although it has weakened, it remains a dangerous Category 1 hurricane, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.</p> <p>These are some images that show its arrival in Mexico and the preparations to contain it.</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1483170" class="wp-caption-text">A man crosses a road blocked by a landslide caused by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Credit: Marco Ugarte/AP</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482816" class="wp-caption-text">People rest on the beach after the arrival warning of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (Credit: FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482735" class="wp-caption-text">Hurricane Otis is seen Tuesday night before making landfall. (Credit: CNN)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1483005" class="wp-caption-text">Another satellite image showing the hurricane shortly before making landfall in Mexico. Credit: NOAA</p> <p></p> <p>A municipal police officer stands guard before the arrival of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (Credit: FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482849" class="wp-caption-text">Several people walk on a beach as Hurricane Otis heads towards Acapulco, Mexico, October 24, 2023. (Credit: REUTERS/Javier Verdin)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482848" class="wp-caption-text">Members of federal forces chat while standing watch on a beach as Hurricane Otis approaches Acapulco, Mexico, October 24, 2023. (Credit: REUTERS/Javier Verdin)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482851" class="wp-caption-text">A store protected against the arrival of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, on October 24, 2023. (C FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482846" class="wp-caption-text">The authorities set up temporary shelters in Tecpan, Coyuca and Acapulco. (Credit: Government of the State of Guerrero/CNN)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482847" class="wp-caption-text">(Credit: Government of the State of Guerrero/CNN)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482909" class="wp-caption-text">(Credit: CNN)</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1483015" class="wp-caption-text">Satellite view of Hurricane Otis on October 25, 2023 after making landfall in the state of Guerrero. Credit. NOAA</p> <p id="caption-attachment-1482984" class="wp-caption-text">Lobby of a hotel in Acapulco, Mexico, affected by strong winds. Credit: Televisa</p>

Hurricane Otis Hits Mexico with Strong Winds

Hurricane Otis has made landfall in Mexico, approximately 40 kilometers from the popular tourist destination Acapulco, with winds reaching 209 km/h. Although it has weakened, the storm remains a dangerous Category 1 hurricane, according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service.

Images captured the arrival of the hurricane in Mexico and the preparations made to contain its impact. One picture shows a man crossing a road blocked by a landslide caused by Hurricane Otis near Acapulco. Another photograph depicts people resting on the beach after receiving the warning of the hurricane’s arrival in Acapulco. A satellite image taken shortly before the storm hit land shows the massive hurricane gaining strength.

In anticipation of the hurricane, various authorities set up temporary shelters in Tecpan, Coyuca, and Acapulco, aiming to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. Municipal police officers were stationed on guard, while members of the federal forces patrolled the beach areas. Additionally, stores took necessary precautions to protect themselves from the storm’s impact.

The authorities are continuously monitoring the situation to assess the damages caused by Hurricane Otis. Some areas have reported landslides and destruction due to strong winds. The hurricane’s landfall has also affected hotels in Acapulco, as seen in the lobby of a hotel damaged by the powerful winds.

As Mexico copes with Hurricane Otis, it is crucial for residents and tourists alike to remain vigilant and follow the instructions of local authorities to ensure their safety.

See also  Tropical Storm Idalia Threatens Western Cuba and Yucatan Peninsula with Heavy Rains

You may also like

One year after the Halloween massacre in Seoul

innoVaction, how the Vodafone innovation program works

Surviving a Shipwreck: The Robertson Family’s Harrowing Tale

Gaza, the story of a woman who fled...

Pensions: towards an agreement on Quota 103 with...

Qatar Sentences Eight Indian Citizens to Death, Accusing...

Cellnex, sold 3,226 sites by virtue of agreements...

The Key to Chinese Characteristics: The Combination of...

Xbox’s October update introduces clip editing to Clipchamp...

The Demographic Challenges of Cuba: Accelerated Aging, Low...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy