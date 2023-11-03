Home » write a title for this article Leonel Fernandez SANTO DOMINGO.- Former President Leonel Fernández presented a novel proposal that would allow the elimination of advance tax collection. He assured that “there are enough resources so that the State is not bothering SMEs, creating a headache for the owners, asking them for an advance tax.” “The elimination of advance tax collection is already a demand from all sectors that make up SMEs, medium-sized, small and micro businesses, which are affected by the issue,” declared Fernández in what was his first public act as a presidential candidate. People’s Force party official. He explained that, together with the FP economic team, he has extensively analyzed the issue and has come to the conclusion that, although at some point this measure was adopted, it was because “the Government was not having a monthly cash flow to be able to pay the contractors and the services that must be carried out.” “However, we consider that this situation is different now that we have a budget that already exceeds one trillion pesos,” he stated. He said that “the 2024 budget is already over one trillion pesos in the Dominican Republic, therefore, there are sufficient resources so that the State is not bothering SMEs.” He indicated that the fact that taxes have been paid in advance has taken away the dynamism of companies. “Some have had to close because the DGII (General Directorate of Internal Taxes) is asking them for a payment when they still have no profitability,” he stressed. “The advance payment is going away like the current government will go,” the former President emphasized in a meeting with businessmen and merchants from Santo Domingo Este. THE PROPOSAL Fernández explained that “the solution we have found to eliminate the advance payment is to obtain those funds from the Reserve Bank, which will enter during the year, because it is not that the payment of the tax is going to be eliminated. What will not be done is pay in advance. He assured that “this advance payment can be eliminated, because the Reserve Bank is a State bank and the government also receives dividends from the profits that that bank has, therefore, the taxes will be paid over the course of the year, between “January and December everyone will have paid the tax, what you don’t have to do is pay in February what can be paid until December.” jt/am
World

write a title for this article

Leonel Fernandez

SANTO DOMINGO.- Former President Leonel Fernández presented a novel proposal that would allow the elimination of advance tax collection.

He assured that “there are enough resources so that the State is not bothering SMEs, creating a headache for the owners, asking them for an advance tax.”

“The elimination of advance tax collection is already a demand from all sectors that make up SMEs, medium-sized, small and micro businesses, which are affected by the issue,” declared Fernández in what was his first public act as a presidential candidate. People’s Force party official.

He explained that, together with the FP economic team, he has extensively analyzed the issue and has come to the conclusion that, although at some point this measure was adopted, it was because “the Government was not having a monthly cash flow to be able to pay the contractors and the services that must be carried out.”

“However, we consider that this situation is different now that we have a budget that already exceeds one trillion pesos,” he stated.

He said that “the 2024 budget is already over one trillion pesos in the Dominican Republic, therefore, there are sufficient resources so that the State is not bothering SMEs.”

He indicated that the fact that taxes have been paid in advance has taken away the dynamism of companies. “Some have had to close because the DGII (General Directorate of Internal Taxes) is asking them for a payment when they still have no profitability,” he stressed.

“The advance payment is going away like the current government will go,” the former President emphasized in a meeting with businessmen and merchants from Santo Domingo Este.

THE PROPOSAL

Fernández explained that “the solution we have found to eliminate the advance payment is to obtain those funds from the Reserve Bank, which will enter during the year, because it is not that the payment of the tax is going to be eliminated. What will not be done is pay in advance.

He assured that “this advance payment can be eliminated, because the Reserve Bank is a State bank and the government also receives dividends from the profits that that bank has, therefore, the taxes will be paid over the course of the year, between “January and December everyone will have paid the tax, what you don’t have to do is pay in February what can be paid until December.”

jt/am

by admin

Former President Leonel Fernández Proposes Elimination of Advance Tax Collection

SANTO DOMINGO – Former President Leonel Fernández has presented a novel proposal to eliminate advance tax collection, stating that there are sufficient resources available to the government. This proposal aims to relieve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the burden of having to pay taxes in advance.

Fernández, who recently announced his candidacy for the presidency with the People’s Force party, emphasized that the elimination of advance tax collection has been a demand from various sectors within the SME community. He stated that the current system creates headaches for business owners and hampers their operations.

After extensive analysis of the issue alongside his economic team, Fernández concluded that the government’s previous adoption of advance tax collection was due to a lack of monthly cash flow. However, he believes that the situation has changed with the current budget exceeding one trillion pesos.

With the 2024 budget already surpassing one trillion pesos, Fernández emphasized that the government has sufficient resources to operate without bothering SMEs. He pointed out that the requirement for advance tax payment has impeded the dynamism of companies, leading some to even close down.

“The advance payment system will be phased out, just like the current government,” expressed the former President during a meeting with businessmen and merchants in Santo Domingo Este.

As for the solution to eliminate advance tax collection, Fernández outlined a plan to acquire the necessary funds from the Reserve Bank throughout the year. He clarified that this proposal does not eliminate paying taxes but rather removes the obligation to pay them in advance.

See also  Marko Valok celebrated his 96th birthday | Sport

Fernández asserted that the Reserve Bank, being a state-owned institution, generates profits that contribute to the government’s revenue. He suggested that taxes can be paid gradually between January and December, ensuring that businesses do not have to pay taxes before achieving profitability.

The proposal put forth by Fernández intends to alleviate the financial burden on SMEs and foster a more favorable environment for business growth.

jt/am

You may also like

London denies transfer to Italy for an incurable...

12th St. Petersburg International Natural Gas Forum Explores...

Palácio Tangará offers special packages for Christmas 2023...

Blyde Urges Almagro to Maintain Impartiality in Guyana...

Bad weather from North to South, alert and...

News Udinese | Guessand: “The company is good...

Russia Withdraws from Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty...

a look at the Pixel Green colorway

Tinos, the sapphire of the Cyclades – From...

Latin American Presidents at APEP Summit in Washington...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy