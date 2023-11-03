Former President Leonel Fernández Proposes Elimination of Advance Tax Collection
SANTO DOMINGO – Former President Leonel Fernández has presented a novel proposal to eliminate advance tax collection, stating that there are sufficient resources available to the government. This proposal aims to relieve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from the burden of having to pay taxes in advance.
Fernández, who recently announced his candidacy for the presidency with the People’s Force party, emphasized that the elimination of advance tax collection has been a demand from various sectors within the SME community. He stated that the current system creates headaches for business owners and hampers their operations.
After extensive analysis of the issue alongside his economic team, Fernández concluded that the government’s previous adoption of advance tax collection was due to a lack of monthly cash flow. However, he believes that the situation has changed with the current budget exceeding one trillion pesos.
With the 2024 budget already surpassing one trillion pesos, Fernández emphasized that the government has sufficient resources to operate without bothering SMEs. He pointed out that the requirement for advance tax payment has impeded the dynamism of companies, leading some to even close down.
“The advance payment system will be phased out, just like the current government,” expressed the former President during a meeting with businessmen and merchants in Santo Domingo Este.
As for the solution to eliminate advance tax collection, Fernández outlined a plan to acquire the necessary funds from the Reserve Bank throughout the year. He clarified that this proposal does not eliminate paying taxes but rather removes the obligation to pay them in advance.
Fernández asserted that the Reserve Bank, being a state-owned institution, generates profits that contribute to the government’s revenue. He suggested that taxes can be paid gradually between January and December, ensuring that businesses do not have to pay taxes before achieving profitability.
The proposal put forth by Fernández intends to alleviate the financial burden on SMEs and foster a more favorable environment for business growth.
jt/am