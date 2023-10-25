write a title for this article

Officials of the Bank of Credit and Commerce of Cuba (Bandec) reported that their new online option “Bandec Kiosk” has, as of today, a new option for the “domesticization of payments” through this electronic channel.

According to this information disclosed on social networks, the Bandec Kiosk, remote banking for individuals, is now available again and now a new service is added, the direct debit of payments. What does it consist of?

They report that direct debit payments consist of the client authorizing their bank to automatically and periodically pay for the services they use, for example: electricity, gas, telephone, credit repayment, among others.

“It is a very practical service, since, when the payment is made automatically, the user can not worry completely about their payments, since it offers them the peace of mind of knowing that they will always pay, as long as they have an available balance. in your account,” they point out.

More information from Bandec in Cuba

How to access the Bandec kiosk? You can access it through the following address: from any PC or mobile. To do this, you must have: a magnetic card from this financial institution and a Multibanca associated with it, in addition to your Multibanca PIN.

Said Cuban bank also reported that today some effects can be felt, especially in the morning hours, with the use of magnetic cards and online payments by its clients, therefore, “with the objective of carrying out maintenance tasks associated with the electronic banking”, the service with magnetic cards was interrupted from “Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 pm until 6:00 am on Wednesday, October 25.”

Furthermore, as a novelty, they informed their clients in Matanzas that the Aqueduct and Sewage Company of that city, incorporated to the people of Matanzas the facility of electronic payment of the Water service through Transfermóvil and Telephone Banking.

“To make the payment you only need to have a previous receipt or receipt that shows the ID, made up of 14 numbers, which you will write only once as the service identifier,” they detail.