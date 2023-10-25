Bank of Credit and Commerce of Cuba Introduces New Payment Option
Officials from the Bank of Credit and Commerce of Cuba (Bandec) announced the launch of their new online option, “Bandec Kiosk,” which now includes a feature for the “domesticization of payments” through their electronic channel. Bandec Kiosk, a remote banking service for individuals, is now available and offers the convenient service of direct debit payments.
Direct debit payments allow clients to authorize their bank to automatically and periodically pay for services such as electricity, gas, telephone bills, and credit repayments, among others. This practical service ensures that payments are made on time, providing users with peace of mind as long as there is an available balance in their account.
To access Bandec Kiosk, users need a magnetic card issued by the bank and a Multibanca account associated with it, along with a Multibanca PIN. The service can be accessed from any PC or mobile device.
In order to carry out necessary maintenance tasks associated with electronic banking, Bandec temporarily suspended the service with magnetic cards from Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 pm until Wednesday, October 25 at 6:00 am. The bank advises clients to be aware of this interruption, which may cause some delays in magnetic card usage and online payments, especially during morning hours.
In additional news, Bandec informed its clients in Matanzas that the Aqueduct and Sewage Company in the city now offers the facility of electronic payment for water services through Transfermóvil and Telephone Banking. To make payments, users only need to have a receipt or identification number provided by the service, which is required to be entered once as the service identifier.
Bandec continues to innovate and enhance their online banking services, making financial transactions and payments easier for their clients.