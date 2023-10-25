Home » write a title for this article Officials of the Bank of Credit and Commerce of Cuba (Bandec) reported that their new online option “Bandec Kiosk” has, as of today, a new option for the “domesticization of payments” through this electronic channel. According to this information disclosed on social networks, the Bandec Kiosk, remote banking for individuals, is now available again and now a new service is added, the direct debit of payments. What does it consist of? They report that direct debit payments consist of the client authorizing their bank to automatically and periodically pay for the services they use, for example: electricity, gas, telephone, credit repayment, among others. “It is a very practical service, since, when the payment is made automatically, the user can not worry completely about their payments, since it offers them the peace of mind of knowing that they will always pay, as long as they have an available balance. in your account,” they point out. More information from Bandec in Cuba How to access the Bandec kiosk? You can access it through the following address: from any PC or mobile. To do this, you must have: a magnetic card from this financial institution and a Multibanca associated with it, in addition to your Multibanca PIN. Said Cuban bank also reported that today some effects can be felt, especially in the morning hours, with the use of magnetic cards and online payments by its clients, therefore, “with the objective of carrying out maintenance tasks associated with the electronic banking”, the service with magnetic cards was interrupted from “Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 pm until 6:00 am on Wednesday, October 25.” Furthermore, as a novelty, they informed their clients in Matanzas that the Aqueduct and Sewage Company of that city, incorporated to the people of Matanzas the facility of electronic payment of the Water service through Transfermóvil and Telephone Banking. “To make the payment you only need to have a previous receipt or receipt that shows the ID, made up of 14 numbers, which you will write only once as the service identifier,” they detail.
Officials of the Bank of Credit and Commerce of Cuba (Bandec) reported that their new online option “Bandec Kiosk” has, as of today, a new option for the “domesticization of payments” through this electronic channel.

According to this information disclosed on social networks, the Bandec Kiosk, remote banking for individuals, is now available again and now a new service is added, the direct debit of payments. What does it consist of?

They report that direct debit payments consist of the client authorizing their bank to automatically and periodically pay for the services they use, for example: electricity, gas, telephone, credit repayment, among others.

“It is a very practical service, since, when the payment is made automatically, the user can not worry completely about their payments, since it offers them the peace of mind of knowing that they will always pay, as long as they have an available balance. in your account,” they point out.

More information from Bandec in Cuba

How to access the Bandec kiosk? You can access it through the following address: from any PC or mobile. To do this, you must have: a magnetic card from this financial institution and a Multibanca associated with it, in addition to your Multibanca PIN.

Said Cuban bank also reported that today some effects can be felt, especially in the morning hours, with the use of magnetic cards and online payments by its clients, therefore, “with the objective of carrying out maintenance tasks associated with the electronic banking”, the service with magnetic cards was interrupted from “Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 pm until 6:00 am on Wednesday, October 25.”

Furthermore, as a novelty, they informed their clients in Matanzas that the Aqueduct and Sewage Company of that city, incorporated to the people of Matanzas the facility of electronic payment of the Water service through Transfermóvil and Telephone Banking.

“To make the payment you only need to have a previous receipt or receipt that shows the ID, made up of 14 numbers, which you will write only once as the service identifier,” they detail.

Bank of Credit and Commerce of Cuba Introduces New Payment Option

Officials from the Bank of Credit and Commerce of Cuba (Bandec) announced the launch of their new online option, “Bandec Kiosk,” which now includes a feature for the “domesticization of payments” through their electronic channel. Bandec Kiosk, a remote banking service for individuals, is now available and offers the convenient service of direct debit payments.

Direct debit payments allow clients to authorize their bank to automatically and periodically pay for services such as electricity, gas, telephone bills, and credit repayments, among others. This practical service ensures that payments are made on time, providing users with peace of mind as long as there is an available balance in their account.

To access Bandec Kiosk, users need a magnetic card issued by the bank and a Multibanca account associated with it, along with a Multibanca PIN. The service can be accessed from any PC or mobile device.

In order to carry out necessary maintenance tasks associated with electronic banking, Bandec temporarily suspended the service with magnetic cards from Tuesday, October 24 at 10:00 pm until Wednesday, October 25 at 6:00 am. The bank advises clients to be aware of this interruption, which may cause some delays in magnetic card usage and online payments, especially during morning hours.

In additional news, Bandec informed its clients in Matanzas that the Aqueduct and Sewage Company in the city now offers the facility of electronic payment for water services through Transfermóvil and Telephone Banking. To make payments, users only need to have a receipt or identification number provided by the service, which is required to be entered once as the service identifier.

Bandec continues to innovate and enhance their online banking services, making financial transactions and payments easier for their clients.

