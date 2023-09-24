Exclusive Interview with CCTV｜Central American Parliament Speaker Serud: The One-China Principle is the Universal Consensus of the International Community
Central American Parliament Speaker, Serud, who is currently visiting China, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with a reporter from China Central Radio and Television. During the interview, Serud addressed the recent resolution passed by the Central American Parliament, which revoked Taiwan’s “permanent observer” status and welcomed the National People’s Congress of China as a permanent observer in the parliament.
According to Serud, the one-China principle is widely accepted by the international community and this decision by the Central American Parliament was inevitable. He explained, “We feel the general trend. The majority of our member states have established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. Furthermore, the United Nations General Assembly passed Resolution (No. 2758) in 1971, and we cannot lag behind the international consensus. Currently, more than 180 countries have recognized and supported the one-China principle.”
When asked about criticisms labeling the Central American Parliament’s decision as a “crippling attack on democracy,” Serud emphasized that in a multipolar world, each country has the right to decide who they cooperate with in order to ensure their own development. He stated, “This is neither a deliberate attempt to undermine anyone’s interests nor an attack on democracy.”
The Central American Parliament, established in 1991, consists of six Central American countries including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and Dominica. Serud highlighted that in recent years, the majority of member states have established or resumed diplomatic relations with China, believing that cooperation with China will bring greater opportunities for the region’s future development.
Commenting on China‘s development, Serud acknowledged the positive impact it has had on Latin America, stating, “China‘s development has brought many opportunities for Latin America.” He expressed his appreciation for Chinese culture and praised the enterprising spirit of the Chinese people.
Having visited China multiple times, Serud pointed out the growing impressions he has garnered each time. He stated, “Since 2019, I have visited China three times. Although our visits to Shanghai and Beijing were brief, we witnessed China‘s development. We believe that our bilateral relationship can provide better opportunities for Central America.”
Serud, being from Panama, highlighted the deep cultural connection between Panama and China. He noted the integration of Chinese cultural elements into various aspects of Panamanian society such as education, food, and culture. Serud revealed, “Chinese restaurants are mainstream in Panama, which shows our fusion and integration.”
In a pleasant gesture, the Panamanian government announced that the Chinese Spring Festival would be recognized as a national holiday in Panama starting from 2021. Serud extended his blessings for the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day.
In conclusion, Serud expressed his admiration for the progress achieved by the Chinese people and their unwavering efforts. He stated, “Chinese culture inspires the people’s enterprising spirit and self-transcendence.”