Home » write a title for this article (Reuters) — Scientists have rediscovered a long-vanished species of mammal in Indonesia’s Cyclops Mountains, said to have the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater and the paws of a mole, more than 60 years after was last registered. Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, named after British naturalist David Attenborough, was first photographed by a trail camera on the final day of a four-week expedition led by Oxford University scientists. After descending from the mountains at the end of the trip, biologist James Kempton found images of the small creature walking through the forest undergrowth on the last memory card recovered from more than 80 remote cameras. “There was a great feeling of euphoria, and also relief at having spent so much time in the field without getting any reward until the last day,” he says, describing the moment he first saw the images with his collaborators from the Indonesian conservation group YAPPENDA . “I shouted to my colleagues who were still there… and said ‘we found him, we found him’. I ran from my desk to the living room and hugged the guys.” Echidnas share their name with a half-woman, half-snake Greek mythological creature, and the team described them as shy nocturnal inhabitants of burrows that are notoriously difficult to find. “The reason it looks so different from other mammals is that it belongs to the monotreme group, an egg-laying group that split off from the rest of the mammalian tree of life about 200 million years ago,” explains Kempton. . The species has only been scientifically recorded once, by a Dutch botanist in 1961. There is another species of echidna in Australia and the lowlands of New Guinea. During their journey, Kempton’s team survived an earthquake, malaria and even a leech stuck to an eyeball. They worked with the local Yongsu Sapari village to navigate and explore the remote terrain of northeastern Papua. The echidna is ingrained in local culture, including a tradition whereby conflicts are resolved by sending one disputing party into the forest in search of the mammal and another into the ocean in search of a needlefish, according to Yongsu Sapari elders. cited by the university. Both creatures were considered so difficult to find that it often took decades or a generation to locate them, but once found, the animals symbolized the end of conflict and a return to harmonious relationships.
World

write a title for this article

(Reuters) — Scientists have rediscovered a long-vanished species of mammal in Indonesia’s Cyclops Mountains, said to have the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater and the paws of a mole, more than 60 years after was last registered.

Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, named after British naturalist David Attenborough, was first photographed by a trail camera on the final day of a four-week expedition led by Oxford University scientists.

After descending from the mountains at the end of the trip, biologist James Kempton found images of the small creature walking through the forest undergrowth on the last memory card recovered from more than 80 remote cameras.

“There was a great feeling of euphoria, and also relief at having spent so much time in the field without getting any reward until the last day,” he says, describing the moment he first saw the images with his collaborators from the Indonesian conservation group YAPPENDA .

“I shouted to my colleagues who were still there… and said ‘we found him, we found him’. I ran from my desk to the living room and hugged the guys.”

Echidnas share their name with a half-woman, half-snake Greek mythological creature, and the team described them as shy nocturnal inhabitants of burrows that are notoriously difficult to find.

“The reason it looks so different from other mammals is that it belongs to the monotreme group, an egg-laying group that split off from the rest of the mammalian tree of life about 200 million years ago,” explains Kempton. .

The species has only been scientifically recorded once, by a Dutch botanist in 1961. There is another species of echidna in Australia and the lowlands of New Guinea.

During their journey, Kempton’s team survived an earthquake, malaria and even a leech stuck to an eyeball. They worked with the local Yongsu Sapari village to navigate and explore the remote terrain of northeastern Papua.

The echidna is ingrained in local culture, including a tradition whereby conflicts are resolved by sending one disputing party into the forest in search of the mammal and another into the ocean in search of a needlefish, according to Yongsu Sapari elders. cited by the university.

Both creatures were considered so difficult to find that it often took decades or a generation to locate them, but once found, the animals symbolized the end of conflict and a return to harmonious relationships.

by admin
write a title for this article <p><strong>(Reuters) —</strong> Scientists have rediscovered a long-vanished species of mammal in Indonesia’s Cyclops Mountains, said to have the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater and the paws of a mole, more than 60 years after was last registered.</p> <p>Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, named after British naturalist David Attenborough, was first photographed by a trail camera on the final day of a four-week expedition led by Oxford University scientists.</p> <p>After descending from the mountains at the end of the trip, biologist James Kempton found images of the small creature walking through the forest undergrowth on the last memory card recovered from more than 80 remote cameras.</p> <p>“There was a great feeling of euphoria, and also relief at having spent so much time in the field without getting any reward until the last day,” he says, describing the moment he first saw the images with his collaborators from the Indonesian conservation group YAPPENDA .</p> <p>“I shouted to my colleagues who were still there… and said ‘we found him, we found him’. I ran from my desk to the living room and hugged the guys.”</p> <p>Echidnas share their name with a half-woman, half-snake Greek mythological creature, and the team described them as shy nocturnal inhabitants of burrows that are notoriously difficult to find.</p> <p>“The reason it looks so different from other mammals is that it belongs to the monotreme group, an egg-laying group that split off from the rest of the mammalian tree of life about 200 million years ago,” explains Kempton. .</p> <p>The species has only been scientifically recorded once, by a Dutch botanist in 1961. There is another species of echidna in Australia and the lowlands of New Guinea.</p> <p>During their journey, Kempton’s team survived an earthquake, malaria and even a leech stuck to an eyeball. They worked with the local Yongsu Sapari village to navigate and explore the remote terrain of northeastern Papua.</p> <p>The echidna is ingrained in local culture, including a tradition whereby conflicts are resolved by sending one disputing party into the forest in search of the mammal and another into the ocean in search of a needlefish, according to Yongsu Sapari elders. cited by the university.</p> <p>Both creatures were considered so difficult to find that it often took decades or a generation to locate them, but once found, the animals symbolized the end of conflict and a return to harmonious relationships.</p>

Scientists Rediscover Long-Vanished Mammal in Indonesian Mountains

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found and photographed the elusive Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, a species of mammal that had not been seen in over 60 years. Rediscovered in Indonesia’s Cyclops Mountains, this creature is said to have the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater, and the paws of a mole.

The first photographs of the small mammal were captured by a trail camera on the final day of a four-week expedition led by scientists from Oxford University. The team, including biologist James Kempton, described a feeling of euphoria and relief upon finding the images of the creature walking through the forest undergrowth on the last memory card recovered from more than 80 remote cameras.

Echidnas, named after a half-woman, half-snake Greek mythological creature, are known to be shy, nocturnal inhabitant of burrows that are notoriously difficult to find. The Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, which belongs to the monotreme group, an egg-laying group that split off from the rest of the mammalian tree of life about 200 million years ago, has only been scientifically recorded once, by a Dutch botanist in 1961.

During their journey, Kempton’s team faced several challenges, including an earthquake, malaria, and even a leech stuck to an eyeball. They worked closely with the local Yongsu Sapari village to navigate and explore the remote terrain of northeastern Papua. Interestingly, the echidna is ingrained in local culture, with local traditions involving the mammal as a conflict-resolving symbol.

Yongsu Sapari elders have revealed that the tradition involves sending one disputing party into the forest in search of the mammal and another into the ocean in search of a needlefish. Both creatures, difficult to find and symbolizing the end of conflict once located, serve as a means to return to harmonious relationships.

See also  Latest developments: The number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine has dropped significantly, and fighting continues in Severo Donetsk – yqqlm

This rediscovery opens up new possibilities for understanding the unique and mysterious biodiversity of the region. The scientists are hopeful that by studying this creature, more knowledge about the evolution and genetic diversity of mammals can be gained.

You may also like

For a Mediterranean theology – World and Mission

Kishida’s Approval Rating Drops: Is Japan’s Prime Minister’s...

Robert de Niro trial | Fun

Political Chaos in Spain: Protests and Controversy over...

Books that promote racial literacy – MONDO MODA

Wardrobe falls in a B&B, tourist dies

Islamic Jihad Offers to Release Two Hostages in...

Udinese Market | Telenovela Samardzic: Juve will attempt...

“Demons”

Beware of the New Scam Trend: Theft Through...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy