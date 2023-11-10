Scientists Rediscover Long-Vanished Mammal in Indonesian Mountains
In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists have found and photographed the elusive Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, a species of mammal that had not been seen in over 60 years. Rediscovered in Indonesia’s Cyclops Mountains, this creature is said to have the spines of a hedgehog, the snout of an anteater, and the paws of a mole.
The first photographs of the small mammal were captured by a trail camera on the final day of a four-week expedition led by scientists from Oxford University. The team, including biologist James Kempton, described a feeling of euphoria and relief upon finding the images of the creature walking through the forest undergrowth on the last memory card recovered from more than 80 remote cameras.
Echidnas, named after a half-woman, half-snake Greek mythological creature, are known to be shy, nocturnal inhabitant of burrows that are notoriously difficult to find. The Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna, which belongs to the monotreme group, an egg-laying group that split off from the rest of the mammalian tree of life about 200 million years ago, has only been scientifically recorded once, by a Dutch botanist in 1961.
During their journey, Kempton’s team faced several challenges, including an earthquake, malaria, and even a leech stuck to an eyeball. They worked closely with the local Yongsu Sapari village to navigate and explore the remote terrain of northeastern Papua. Interestingly, the echidna is ingrained in local culture, with local traditions involving the mammal as a conflict-resolving symbol.
Yongsu Sapari elders have revealed that the tradition involves sending one disputing party into the forest in search of the mammal and another into the ocean in search of a needlefish. Both creatures, difficult to find and symbolizing the end of conflict once located, serve as a means to return to harmonious relationships.
This rediscovery opens up new possibilities for understanding the unique and mysterious biodiversity of the region. The scientists are hopeful that by studying this creature, more knowledge about the evolution and genetic diversity of mammals can be gained.