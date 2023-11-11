Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Renounces Salary Increase After Public Outcry
Tokyo (AFP) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has been advocating for an increase in salaries to combat inflation, has made the decision to renounce the increase in his own remuneration after the scandal it caused.
His government is currently preparing a bill to increase salaries across the public administration, including the executive branch.
Under the proposed bill, Kishida’s annual salary was set to increase by 460,000 yen (approximately $3,050), bringing his total annual earnings to 40.6 million yen (almost $270,000).
However, in light of the public backlash, government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno announced on Thursday, “It is true that the decision to increase the salary of the prime minister and ministers has been criticized by Japanese public opinion, and we must avoid generating distrust.”
As a result, if the bill is adopted by Parliament, Kishida and his cabinet have decided to transfer the amount of their salary increases to the Public Treasury.
This development comes in the wake of Kishida’s recent presentation of an extensive support plan for the Japanese economy, totaling more than 110 billion dollars, aimed at mitigating the impact of inflation.