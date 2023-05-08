Write Against Men (Letters I) by HP Lovecraft (2023)

If there is a figure in horror and mystery literature that is being more than vindicated, it is HP Lovecraft. strings like “Lovecraft Territory” books like the one dedicated by the enfant terrible of French literature Michell Houllebecq and comics as undervalued as the sublime “Providence” by Alan Moore show that the presence of the genius of supernatural horror is more present than ever and that it will be more and more so in the coming years.

In this sense, the publication in Spanish of “Letters Against Men” It is understood as a whole event through which we can immerse ourselves in the germ of all the fears, doubts and revelations of an author who made his social context the mirror of the fears of an entire generation, which he mutated into indescribable monsters and all kinds of Of creatures torn from the edge of the night.

In all that Lovecraft wrote in his barely half a century of life, it was of such relevance that, read, so many years later, it is even more impressive than it must have been at the time.

In order to understand all the motivations that constituted the literary corpus of the genius of Providence, this first part of "Letters Against Men" It represents a milestone made around a selection of letters from among the hundred thousand in which his epistolary production is encrypted. As he says in the press release, this represents 99% of his written work. Seen this way and the captivating sincerity with which the letters collected here were written, this document becomes essential not only for all lovers of his work, but also for all those who want to understand the motivational stocks that drive a mind from the beginning of the 20th century. to launch himself into the literary world with the intention of metaphorizing all his expressive needs through the fantastic imaginary of the most influential horror of all time.