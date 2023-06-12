Writer Jana Hawking reveals why she is single at the age of 38 | Fun

The writer Jana Hawking is 38 years old, she is single, and she presented a theory explaining why she is yet to meet “the right one”.

Source: Instagram/jana_hocking

Writer Jana Hawking (38) from Australia is a single woman today. However, she kept a record of all her relationships for 12 years. They were full of various events – she dated older, younger, macho men and womanizers. In the last article she explained why is he yet to meet “the right one”.

She revealed that she is constantly looking for “new relationship energy” (NRE). In other words, after a few months of dating someone new, Jana notices that the spark is fading and she is slowly losing interest. “You’re wondering, what is NRE? It stands for ‘New Energy in Relationships’. Translated, it’s that intense desire and passion at the beginning of a relationship that makes your knees buckle! It’s the rush of excitement when someone texts you for the first time . It’s the first few magical dates. It’s the sparkle in your eyes when you finally sleep together. It’s the butterflies in your stomach.”Jana said and added:

“It’s exciting, new, and mysterious. Unfortunately, what goes up must come down. As soon as the relationship starts to feel comfortable, my interest wanes. Yes, NRE is a cruel thing.”, she explained. She pretended that this happened to her when she was dating a businessman. She was attracted to him because he was very intelligent and kind. They were strongly attracted to each other, and then the writer began to “reject” him.

Again, she craved the excitement of a new relationship, which eventually led to a breakup. Jana claims she wants to avoid this happening to future men as she is now ready to settle down in her late 30s. She enlisted the help of a therapist to help her overcome her addiction to a burst of new energy in her relationship, and one of the best tips she imparted is – “make dating exciting”.

“Creating expectations and planning fun activities are ways to keep the spark in the relationship going. It’s also advisable to stay grounded and enjoy ‘me time’ without overthinking and needing to rush.”explained Jana, who gave a message to all those women who are dissatisfied because they are “still single”.

