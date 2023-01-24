Grow a watermelon, cross a river again, visit Europe. And then talking to US President Jimmy Carter and having a correspondence with the Pope. Simple or complex, they are dreams. The ones that you wrote down in a notebook Mick Carney in 1978, who could not imagine that a car accident would take him away from his family at 54 years old. Thirteen years later she was the daughter Laura to find those notes written thickly on a notebook with hooks: with amazement he read his father’s entire list and decided to make all his sixty dreams come true. Except one, the one at the top of the list: “Being a good dad.” He had already thought about it.

Mick was a salesman from Pennsylvania. In 2003 he was run over and killed in Limerick by a 17 year old, who ignored a red light because he was looking at his phone. Her daughter Laura, then 25, began fighting for victims of the road, until one day her brother David showed her something that made her plans change.

After a move, among old boxes, they find the “dad’s list”, which no one in the family had ever heard of. They are three crumpled white sheets, with sixty wishes handwritten, expressed in the year Laura was born. “I looked at my husband,” the woman told al Washington Post — and without saying a word we both thought the same thing: I had to complete that list».

Attend a baseball final, jump with a parachute, visit Paris, drive a Corvette. With small steps Laura began a real journey of desires, which lasted five years. Sometimes accompanied by her husband, other times by her brother or mother, she has fulfilled her long list of dreams for her father. Her latest on December 27: record five songs, songs that her father loved. «And just like that .. – she announced on Facebook -, my father’s list is over».

Over the years, Laura has talked about herself on social media. She published photos of “completed” wishes, she got help from followers and support. Now that list and her and her father’s story will become a book, due out next July. «My father believed that life is made up of little things»