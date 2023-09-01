Writing as therapy: why am I blogging? ~ All O

As International Blog Day approaches, scheduled for August 31I decide to take a moment away from my usual topics to share something more intimate with you: the motivations that led me to write.

The answer was simpler when mon interview as blogger of the month here, on Mondoblog, a little over 6 months ago. To this question I answered: “I blog to change things, to make things evolve”. Some might find this pretentious on my part, perhaps rightly so. But the truth is I write mainly because it is my own evolution as an individual engaged in charitable actions that matters to me.

I write to dream

As far back as I can remember, I have always written. At first it was obviously for school. Then, around the years 2005-2006, during the great period of “MAD” and songs in the magazine “100% Jeunes”, I started to copy the lyrics of songs by artists like Alicia Keys or Singuila, before writing mine. It also helped me to improve my English on my own.

Around 2008, my passion for reading was added to my interests. I devoured everything that fell into my hands, whether it was romance novels sometimes mistakenly called “Harlequin”, comic strips by Scrooge or Witch Club, or works by Molière. I started to write poems and even a diary in the form of plays, in the style of Scapin’s trickery, with my friend at the time, Michelle (if you’re reading this, Michelle, let’s do it). All this with the ambition to one day write my own work.

These “follies”, halfway between dream and reality, gave meaning to things. My words were my guide, my vessel.

I write to exist

In many African families, children often do not have the opportunity to express themselves freely. Mine was no exception to this rule. My emotions seemed constantly trapped inside me. Often, I felt the need to shout out to the world my sorrows, and sometimes my joys, but I didn’t have permission to do so. Writing has become my only outlet, the way to release my sometimes dark thoughts. Looking back on it, it’s sad, isn’t it?

It’s unfortunate because looking back, I feel like it wasn’t enough. Beyond pathologies which I have to put up with every day of my life, which for my part only originate from the systematic repression of my adolescent feelings. I still have difficulty, sometimes, to express myself when it should be.

I write so as not to forget

This is still the main reason why I write today. Through my various blogs, I have often addressed (sometimes with humor and subtlety) what touched me at some point (most of these writings have never been made public). Texts where I sometimes said very personal things. Things that scare me or sometimes say too much about me.

I discussed personal topics, my opinions being clear and assumed: sexual assault, gender discrimination within the family, harmful influence of certain relationships, depression, etc. However, I do not yet feel ready to share these writings with the world, at least not yet.

I write to heal

Last year, writing and publishing mon roman HOPEallowed me to exorcise many resentments and pains. Through the characters I created, I was able to put words to the ills that tormented me, without worrying about the gaze of others. And yes, for those who are wondering, my novel is almost autobiographical, with a few exceptions. Maybe that’s why many feel I’m telling a true story.

I’m not quite ready to reveal what’s real and what’s not, but I invite you to read excerpts Ici. And it is to this day my greatest pride, even greater than my diploma at the end of university studies. And I’ll never forget that it all started with a blog that taught you how to perfect your techniques for having orgasms, which I also recommend to you (life is funny sometimes).

This article would be too long if I had to explain everything in detail, so I’ll stop here. In a nutshell, to the question why am I blogging? the real answer is that I write so as not to die.

