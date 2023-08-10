WSJ: “Agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia on the recognition of Israel”. Biden fears China’s role and forgets about Khashoggi

Administration Biden joins the trail left by its predecessor, Donald Trumpand from his Abraham Accords and sets the stage for the signing, according to an indiscretion published by the Wall Street Journalof an agreement with Saudi Arabia for the recognition of State of Israel which reflects certain conditions already made explicit in the past by the crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. All of this takes place in a totally unfavorable historical moment, at least on paper: the non-idyllic relations between the president and the “Pariah state” of the Gulf, as he himself defined it, Washington’s unfulfilled promises on the search for truth and justice for the journalist Jamal Khashoggithe Chinese ‘blitz’ in the Gulf which allowed for an historic first rapprochement between Riyad e Teheran and finally, the most right-wing government in Israel’s history is cracking down on the Palestinian population. But the realpolitik it has evidently triumphed over the weakness of the principles expressed even publicly by the world powers.

According to what the American business daily writes, which quotes US officials, Saudi Arabia has accepted the “general lines” of an agreement with the United States which provides for the recognition of Israel in exchange for concessions by the Jewish state to the Palestinians, security guarantees United States and aid for the development of Riyadh’s nuclear power for civilian purposes. Nothing detailed at the moment, but sources say Washington hopes to reach a signature on a well-defined plan within the next year. “There are ongoing discussions”, but “there is still work to be done before arriving at a framework for the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel”, pointed out the spokesman for the American National Security Council, John Kirbyin a telephone briefing with a small group of journalists.

The first deal however, it has already arrived after last month’s meeting a Jeddah between the heir to the Saudi throne and the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivanand a few days after the words of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahuwho said he was available to some concessions in the name of closer ties between the Jewish state and the Gulf kingdom. And the one that most interests him al-Saud it concerns the development of nuclear power for civilian purposes, as well as further security guarantees. Saudi Arabia is also seeking hard concessions from Israel to create one Palestinian state. This, however, will cost them a step back in relations with Beijingwhich forcefully entered an area historically disputed between the United States and Russia.

This recreates the scheme thought up by Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushnerwhich provided for a gradual rapprochement of the Gulf and North African monarchies, including United Arab Emirates, Bahrain e Morocco, in Israel. All with the intention of isolating as much as possible what is perceived by Riyadh, by Tel Aviv and, at this point and despite the proclamations of the beginning of the mandate, also by Washington, as the main opponent in the area: l’Iranally of Russia e Syria. Especially after trying to Beijing to enter the regional dispute, stimulating dialogue between the two main competitors in the area and, consequently, giving a push to the USA, increasingly out of the game after the disengagement already started in the Trump era.

It remains to be seen whether this agreement may also appeal to a far from marginal subject: the Palestinian people. It is not clear what concessions Riyadh is requesting from Tel Aviv, but the fact remains that these will come in one of the darkest periods in the recent history of relations between Israel and Palestine, with the violence born after the establishment of the current executive that have already caused more than 100 Palestinian deaths. A situation that has repeatedly prompted the Saudi government to publicly condemn Israeli actions. In this sense, such an agreement would also show a step backwards by Riyadh which has always ruled out the possibility of reaching an agreement with Israel before the establishment of a recognized Palestinian state.

