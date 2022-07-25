Listen to the audio version of the article

Could a pink light scandal be missing in Elon Musk’s glittering public life? Evidently not, even if Tesla’s boss, back and forth on the purchase of Twitter, space entrepreneur, richest man in the world etc etc, denies everything.

This is the story. Recently an article from the Wall Street Journal, who cites anonymous sources, reported that Elon had a brief affair with Nicole Shanahan, former (second) wife of Google cofounder Sergey Brin. The newspaper said the relationship prompted Brin to file for divorce from Shanahan earlier this year and ended the long friendship between the two tech billionaires.

The answer: “Sergey and I are friends!”

Soon, however, Elon’s reply came via Twitter: «Sergey and I are friends and we were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with lots of other people around. Nothing romantic. ‘

For sure we only know that Sergey and Nicole separated at the end of last year, only to divorce soon after. Brin filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to the indiscretion gathered by the WSJ, which cites documents that would have been filed with the Superior Court of the County of Santa Clara.

Possible economic consequences

Also according to the economic newspaper of the East Coast USA, the affair would also have consequences on an economic level. In fact, Brin allegedly had his consultants sell personal investments in Musk’s companies after learning of the affair. However, the paper said it was unable to determine how large those investments were.