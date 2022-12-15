Home World WSJ Poll Shows Republican Primary Voters Like DeSantis Over Trump – WSJ
WSJ Poll Shows Republican Primary Voters Like DeSantis Over Trump – WSJ

by admin
Interest in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is high among Republican primary voters as a potential 2024 U.S. presidential nominee, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll. He is more favorably viewed than former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis defeated Trump 52 percent to 38 percent in a hypothetical two-person matchup among would-be Republican primary voters polled considering the first round in just over a year. nomination vote.

DeSantis is both well-known and popular among those who say they are likely to vote in the Republican primary or nomination contest, with 86 percent having a favorable view of the Florida governor, the poll showed , 74% of people hold a positive view of Trump. Just one in 10 potential Republican primary voters said they didn’t know enough about DeSantis to have an opinion on him.

Among all registered voters, 43 percent had a favorable view of DeSantis, compared with 36 percent of those who had a favorable view of Trump. It’s the lowest favorability rating for Trump in a Wall Street Journal poll since November 2021 and has been pulled down by his declining popularity among Republicans. Since March, Trump’s approval rating among Republican voters has dropped from 85% to 74%, while his unfavorable rating has risen from 13% to 23%.

