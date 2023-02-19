Monegros Desert Festival unveils seventy percent of the poster for its thirtieth anniversary, which will be held on next July 29. And it does not disappoint.

Andres Field among those confirmed for this new edition of the only European festival to be held in a desert.

In 2022, more than 120 artists, 11 stages and 2,000 workers elevated the Fraga meeting as an experience of twenty-two hours of music spread across the stages. Now Monegros Desert Festival celebrates a thirtieth anniversary that guarantees to preserve the RAVE concept, add new stages, technological and creative innovations, as well as operational improvements compared to 2022.

Kicking off the list of confirmed artists and, for the first time in the Monegros desert, the rap legend Wu Tang Clan; the complete grouping of RZAwho will be on a European tour this summer, has chosen Monegros as the location for his only show in Spain.

The electronic rock collective and drum and bass Australian Pendulum in Live format, the Spanish hip hop artist fernandocostathe Navarrese duo Iseo & Dodosound or the Madrid rap tandem, Ill Pekeño & Ergo Proalso stand out as confirmed bands.

Representing the hardest side of techno, we find the Blackworks label. The artists 999999999, Charlie Sparks, Parfait, Dexphase, Nico Moreno, SNTS y Paula Templewill go up to the festival stages.

The German label Drumcode, led by Adam Beyer, bets on a softer techno and presents Michael Bibi, Kolsch, Kevin De Vries, Anna, Sama ́Abdulhadi, Ilario Alicante y Juliet Fox, will accompany Beyer on this twenty-hour odyssey. Both Blackworks and Drumcode will have a very representative role in this edition of Monegros, since for both it will be their only appearance at Spanish festivals this summer.

In addition, the grooviest sets arrive in the desert at the hands of figures such as Jeremy Underground, Dan Shake, Seth Troxler, Anetha, Mochakk, Carlita, Vintage Culture o Sally C.

Last but not least, Monegros will have the presence of some of the leading artists in our country such as Paco Osuna, Oscar Mulero, Héctor Oaks or Andrés Campoamong many others yet to be revealed. You can buy subscriptions and expand the information in this same link.