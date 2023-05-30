Wud, review of his album Meant to collide (20239

Five years have passed since your previous reference, “Oceans”. They have lost a member along the way and have stylized their name, going from Wood to Wud, I guess to mark the beginning of a stage. Otherwise, at least from the outside, they don’t seem to have changed that much.

In the present “Meant to collide” we find another batch of labyrinthine compositions of mathematical and emotional indie rock. Perhaps less posthardcore than the previous one? Could be. Labels aside, the now Torelló trio continues to dazzle with its virtuosity and, above all, its extraordinary ability to put together songs as beautiful as they are intricate.

His songs are true expert-level puzzles, hallucinogenic journeys whose end you are unable to guess at the first listen. His music requires some training, it is not suitable for all audiences. Unpredictable like few others, the boys from Wud they flee from conventions, dodging pre-established formulas, as did Biffy Clyro in the beginning, the mythical Faraquet or, without going that far, the Catalans Zeidun.