Wuxi Celebrates First Anniversary of China-Europe Railway Express “Jiangsu”

Wuxi Celebrates First Anniversary of China-Europe Railway Express

On August 13th of last year, the China-Europe Railway Express “Jiangsu” Wuxi-Lianyungang-Uzbekistan train embarked on its maiden journey from Wuxi West Railway Station Logistics Park. Wuxi became the first pilot city in the province to launch a follow-up train to the China-Europe Railway Express.

Today, as the first anniversary of the “running” coincides with the tenth year of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the China-Europe Railway Express has successfully connected the logistics network between China and countries along the “Belt and Road”. In Wuxi, an increasing number of companies are utilizing the China-Europe Railway Express to export their products, contributing to the growth of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Dubbed the “steel camel team,” the China-Europe Railway Express in Wuxi has gained momentum and significantly increased its carrying capacity. The train recently departed from Wuxi West Railway Station Logistics Park with 18 cars loaded with polyester chips from Sanfangxiang (Group). The goods will be transported to Lianyungang, then to the Khorgos Port, and finally delivered to five Central Asian countries.

Since the beginning of this year, Wuxi’s China Railway Express has continued to expand, resulting in a denser international logistics network and increased freight volume. From January to June 2021, Wuxi West Railway Station Logistics Park opened 26 China-Europe connecting trains, sending a total of 2,154 TEUs of goods worth approximately 460 million yuan. By July, the total cargo volume and value had doubled compared to last year, showcasing the success of the “steel camel team” in promoting Wuxi’s exports.

According to calculations, utilizing the Jiangsu China-Europe Railway Express “Wuxi” can save 20% in transportation costs and increase timeliness by 30%. The route offers clear advantages over land and sea transportation, making it the preferred choice for enterprises.

From January to July this year, Wuxi’s China Railway Express has operated a total of 30 trains. In addition to the existing Moscow and Central Asia routes, the newly opened Poland-Mala International Railway logistics channel has expanded business territory further. Return trains from Russia and Central Asia to Wuxi have also been actively initiated. Zhu Ping, deputy director of the Wuxi West Railway Station Logistics Park Management Committee, emphasized that the opening of new routes aims to meet enterprise demands. Additionally, Wuxi’s containers can be “returned and re-returned” to transport raw materials from Central Asia back to China, enhancing cost reduction and efficiency improvement.

To facilitate the international reach of “Made in Wuxi,” the increasingly mature sea-rail combined transport trains are making significant contributions. The Wuxi West Railway Station recently reconnected with Guangzhou International Port via railway, strengthening sea-rail combined transport capabilities. Furthermore, the first batch of new energy commercial vehicles produced by local car companies was successfully transported via sea-rail intermodal transport.

From January to June 2021, Wuxi Railway Express Co., Ltd. operated 22 sea-rail intermodal trains, shipping 1,800 TEUs of goods. The park continuously improves service levels, enhances transportation varieties, and highlights the construction of a commercial vehicle distribution center in the Yangtze River Delta region. The facility aims to serve Wuxi and related enterprises and parks in the surrounding area.

Currently under construction, the Wuxi International Railway Logistics Center is set to be completed and operational in the third quarter of this year. Once completed, the center will increase the railway freight yard’s overall scale threefold. Additionally, the center’s customs supervision workplace will enable immediate release of goods and “zero waiting” for customs clearance, further facilitating international logistics and establishing a robust economic hub.

The recent announcement of the national logistics hub construction list for 2023 officially included Wuxi West Railway Station Logistics Park and Shitangwan Rail-Water Transport Logistics Park as part of their plans. Wuxi’s goal is to build and improve a modern logistics operation system emphasizing “channel + hub + network,” while promoting the efficiency and quality of China-Europe trains and sea-rail combined transport to actively support the “Belt and Road” initiative.

In the span of a year, the route map of China Railway Express starting from Wuxi has connected various dots, forming a network that continues to expand. The “steel camel team” has made significant contributions to the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” by increasing its carrying capacity multiple times over, fueling domestic and international economic cycles, and providing strong momentum for Wuxi’s economic and social development.

