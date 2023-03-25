The game

Never give up. This is the motto of John Cena, testimonial of WWE 2K23 and perfect representation of the commitment that the Visual Concepts team has shown in rising from the ashes. There is still a long way to go, but with last year’s game the developers managed to restore the trust in the fans… and now it’s time to keep it. As is to be expected, WWE 2K23 it does not bring any radical changes to the series, but takes up the solid foundation of the last chapter by smoothing out some imperfections and adding some new features, starting with the Showcase mode dedicated to the aforementioned John Cena to celebrate his 20-year career in WWE.

The formula has remained unchanged, with a series of matches in which we will have to perform certain actions to faithfully recreate real events, alternating gameplay with transactions with historical footage. The novelty however is represented by the fact that we will not impersonate Cena in this journey in her memory, but her opponents. In fact, Cena himself explains that it would be easy to retrace only the moments of glory, but true personality and teachings derive from defeats. Over the course of his 20 years Cena has faced formidable opponents such as The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns and Batista, but as his motto says, he never gave up and learned important lessons from the matches he lost. A change of perspective that makes the Showcase interesting on a narrative level and above all varied in terms of gameplay, allowing us to try out different wrestlers and their unique styles, so as to also experiment with Superstars who may not be our tastes but who could surprise us.

A clear improvement also for the MyRise mode, where unlike last year we will have two separate stories based on the gender of the wrestler created through the editor: The Legacy for female wrestlers, The Lock for wrestlers. The first story sees us in the role of a second generation wrestler granddaughter of Justine, a fictitious WWE Legend of the early 2000s, with the task of proving that she is not only a “recommended” and that she deserves to be on the roster. In the second one we will impersonate a young wrestling promise, managing the enormous pressure and hype to prove that we live up to sometimes seemingly impossible expectations. These are two plots that are inspired by the real stories of different Superstars such as Charlotte Flaire or Austin Theory, and both present various narrative crossroads that can change the course of events.



By talking to other wrestlers in the locker room or checking social media, clashes and optional stories can be started, useful for earning experience points to invest in improving our character’s skills. Furthermore, at any time you can change the appearance through a complete editor that allows a great variety of customization, even if some options such as tattoos and costumes are taken in an identical way from the last chapter with few noteworthy innovations. The MyUniverse mode is also back where you can create your own storyline within the real weekly shows taking care of every aspect and leaving great creative freedom, so if you are not satisfied with the real management of the stories and you want Ricochet to be the Universal Champion (perhaps ) this is the mode where you can give vent to all your Wrestelian fantasies.

If you are a lover of management systems and simulators instead you will appreciate MyGM, where in the role of a General Manager you will have to make your show stand out compared to those of the other GMs trying to get the best Superstars, organizing matches and taking care of every aspect of the bets always with an eye to respect for the budget. Compared to last year, new GMs, options and shows have been added, such as NXT 2.0 or the glorious WCW for the more nostalgic. Finally, MyFaction looks like a sort of WWE-themed Fifa Ultimate Team, where we will have to create our team of wrestlers by “unwrapping” packages that can be purchased with in-game currency or through microtransactions. Last year it was an offline-only mode, while in WWE 2K23 the competition can also be taken online against other players. An interesting novelty, but the risk of “pay 2 win” is always around the corner, even if it is still early to see its effects.



Pad in hand, the feeling is exactly that of the previous chapter, so if you have already played it you will immediately feel at ease. Combos, grapples, counters, dodges and special moves have the same setting as last year, and the only real novelty is represented by a new system for exiting pins based on the timing with which to raise the analog stick when the indicator is in the section green. However, if timing is not your forte and you prefer the good old button mashing you can always select it from the options.

Finally, the introduction of Wargames is noteworthy, a stipulation created by Dusty Rhodes and recently brought back into vogue in which two teams of 3 or 4 wrestlers face each other in two rings side by side and enclosed by a steel cage. Two wrestlers start in a ring and every few minutes a member of one team is brought in, repeating the process until all are present and able to use any item. Victory goes to the first pinfall, but the chaos that is created is as confusing as it is fun. Wargames therefore adds to all the other classic stipulations already present such as Tag Team, TLC, No Disqualification, Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank and so on, thus creating a great variety of matches.



From a technical point of view WWE 2K23 it does not differ much from the previous chapter, also thanks to its nature as a cross-gen title also available for old generation consoles, easily reaching 4K and 60 fps on Xbox Series X. In addition to the resolution, what catches the eye most are better lighting of the models and speed in loading, but there are still some concerns about some aspects that we will examine later. The selection of music within the game is excellent, as well as the English dubbing and the localization of the texts in Italian.

Amore

Never give up!

– Showcase mode is definitely one of the highlights of WWE 2K23. The choice to “change perspective” and show us John Cena’s career through his defeats has a double narrative and gameplay advantage. Cena himself has done an excellent job as a narrator by dissecting anecdotes and curiosities, and using different opponents avoids the repetitive effect that was felt in last year’s showcase dedicated to Rey Mysterio. Some problems remain that the constant need to pause to see how you execute the moves necessary to complete the mandatory objectives (it would be much more comfortable to have them directly on the screen instead of breaking the rhythm) and a bit more collaborative AI, but for the rest is a good step forward. Also noteworthy is the surprise once you get to the end, with a tribute that makes one of the main memes dedicated to Cena real, but I leave you with the pleasure of finding out what it is.

MyRise, my story

– The Showcase mode is not the only one to have benefited from an improvement on the narrative side. I particularly appreciated the two stories of The Lock and The Legacy, both able to offer greater care and coherence in the story compared to the more chaotic mode of the previous chapter. The narrative crossroads also guarantee good replayability, with events that change radically leading to sometimes unexpected results.

Never change a winning team

– From a gameplay point of view WWE 2K23 it’s nearly identical to its predecessor… which for once isn’t a bad thing. It would have been absurd to expect a further revolution, and the foundations laid last year are still solid and fun, with the right mix between simulation and arcade with intuitive controls.

The details that make the difference

– If it’s true that the team that wins doesn’t change, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be improved, and although the focus has remained unchanged, the game is full of small details that make the experience even more engaging and similar to the real counterpart. For example, animations have been added for fatigued athletes or further interactions with the scenery, especially in backstage fights. Finally you can smash the windows of the cars with the head of the unfortunate opponent, slam a hand against the door or lock it in the trunk, as well as other special interactions that create different “OMG Moments”.

I hate it

Limiting cross-gen

– The technical sector of WWE 2K23 thrives on ups and downs. In general, the glance is good, especially with regard to the most important Superstars, but the real limits can be seen in the characters created by the editor. In particular, the facial animations are dated and unnatural, as well as “historical” defects such as problems in managing long hair with quite ridiculous effects. Last year we could understand the desire to create a cross-gen title since it was a “relaunch” for the series that needed to reach as large an audience as possible, but now the technical limits of this choice are starting to be heavy and not in step with the times. Even comparing to other 2K titles such as the NBA, the result is insufficient, and the hope is that we can switch as soon as possible to an engine more suited to current standards, because at the moment WWE 2K23 it’s certainly not a game that makes the most of next-generation hardware.

AI to improve

– Besides the graphics, another aspect that still doesn’t convince is the AI ​​of our opponents. In single matches, all in all, the result is good and indeed improvements can be seen, but the problem can be seen in matches with multiple opponents. The game can’t handle multiple fighters well, and it’s not uncommon to start seeing “strange things” and out of all logic that break the immersion and create chaos and confusion.

Let’s sum up

WWE 2K23 it is exactly what was expected, that is a game that takes up with both hands from the base laid last year without distorting anything, but going to improve some details. The Showcase mode dedicated to John Cena is interesting and varied, just as the two unpublished stories of My Rise are more accurate from a narrative point of view. MyGM and MyUniverse are perfect for simulation lovers, while MyFaction brings FUT-style online competition for the first time. A bittersweet remains in the mouth for a technical sector that can’t keep up with the times, but if you appreciated last year’s revolution then WWE 2K23 will surely satisfy you, resulting in an unmissable title for wrestling lovers.