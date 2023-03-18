Wyoming, a Republican-ruled central US state, passed legislation on Friday that would make it illegal to “prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell, or use any drug for the purpose of obtaining or performing an abortion.” Anyone found guilty of violating this law, including doctors, will be punishable by up to 6 months in prison and a $9,000 fine. Although the law also prohibits the use of these drugs, it explicitly says that pregnant patients will be exempt from charges and penalties.

The ban is expected to go into effect on July 1, but is likely to be legally challenged by reproductive rights groups. In Wyoming, abortion is legal until the 24th week of pregnancy.

Abortion pills, which are mainly used to terminate a pregnancy in the first two months, are the most widely used abortion method in the United States. They are already banned in 13 states where there is a broader ban on all forms of abortion. But Wyoming is the first US state to pass a law specifically banning its prescription and use.

Several conservative-led states are trying to introduce similar laws. Texas awaits a preliminary ruling from a judge on a law that, if passed, could force the food and drug regulator in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration, to ban mifepristone, the first of the two pills used for medical abortions. This would impact the entire country, including states where abortion is legal.

Texas is also working on a bill that would not only ban doctors from prescribing abortion pills, but would also order the shutdown of any website selling this kind of drug online. Buying pills online is one of the main ways women who want to have an abortion in a state that bans it can still do so safely.